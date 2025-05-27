Meadows Tallies Three Hits in Tuesday Win over Louisville

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night at Fifth Third Field, earning a 10-5 victory.

Toledo sent left-hander Nick Margevicius to the mound to start the game. He entered with a 1-1 record and a 3.43 ERA. Louisville countered with right-hander Chase Petty, who came in at 1-2 with a 2.79 ERA.

After a quiet first inning, Toledo's offense found its rhythm in the second. Brewer Hicklen led off with a single, followed by a walk to Ryan Kreidler, putting two runners on with no outs. Although Louisville responded with back-to-back strikeouts, Parker Meadows stepped up for his second at-bat and delivered a two-run triple to put the Hens ahead 2-0.

The Bats got on the board in the fourth inning. Jake Fraley drew a walk, stole second, and scored on a single by Francisco Urbaez to cut Toledo's lead to 2-1.

Toledo quickly responded in the bottom of the fourth, stringing together five straight hits to extend the lead. Bligh Madris and Tomás Nido hit back-to-back singles, followed by a force-out by Meadows that put runners on the corners. Hao-Yu Lee then drove a double off the center field wall, scoring Madris and Meadows. Lee was thrown out attempting to stretch it into a triple. Gage Workman added a fifth hit in the inning, but the rally was cut short when Louisville struck out Manuel Margot.

In the top of the fifth, the Hens turned to the bullpen, bringing in Matt Manning to replace Margevicius, who finished with 5.0 innings pitched, allowing one earned run on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Louisville answered with a one-out triple from Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who scored on a groundout to make it 4-2.

Toledo kept its offense rolling in the sixth. Madris led off with a walk, and Meadows followed with a sharp line drive double to put both runners in scoring position. Lee knocked an RBI single to second and narrowly beat the throw to first. As Madris scored, Meadows advanced to third and then stole home, extending the Hens' lead to 6-2.

Tyler Owens took the mound in the seventh in relief of Manning (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Despite allowing two base hits, Owens and the defense held the Bats scoreless in the frame.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Hens added more insurance. After two consecutive walks, Kreidler ripped an RBI double to left field, scoring Baddoo and Hicklen.

The offense stayed hot into the eighth. After Workman drew a walk, Baddoo doubled to bring him home and make it 10-2. Another walk and a single loaded the bases, but Louisville managed to escape the inning without further damage.

Brendan White took the mound in the ninth to close things out. The Bats mounted some late pressure with a leadoff single, a fielding error, another single, and a fielder's choice. They managed to push across three runs in the inning, but it wasn't enough, as the Mud Hens held on for the 10-5 win.

Notables:

Parker Meadows: 2 R, 3 H, 3 RBI, .455 AVG

Hao-Yu Lee: 2 H, 3 RBI, 1 BB, .274 AVG

Ryan Kreidler: 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, .232 AVG

The Mud Hens return to action tomorrow morning for another School Education Day at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m.







