Redbirds Announce Kickoff to Summer Weekend Festivities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In celebration of the school year coming to a close, the Memphis Redbirds announced promotions for Kickoff to Summer weekend, set for Friday, June 6 through Sunday, June 8 at AutoZone Park.

The celebration begins on Friday, June 6 with Margaritaville Night. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Hooded Dri-Fit Tee, presented by Southern College of Optometry. Throughout the game, fans can participate in Margaritaville-themed games and promotions. Fans can enjoy $5 margaritas and other Margaritaville-themed items at select concession stands throughout the ballpark.

The second fireworks show of the season is scheduled for postgame Saturday, June 7 for 90s Night. The first 1,500 fans at the ballpark will receive a reversible bucket hat presented by Welcome to Memphis. Fans are encouraged to come to the ballpark for this night of nostalgia in 90s-themed attire.

Sunday, June 8 is Splash Day at the ballpark. Fans can cool off with water-themed fun around the stadium. The first 1,500 fans will get a special Redbirds beach towel. Kids 12-and-under will also receive an ice cream sandwich as part of Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday. Kids will have the chance to run the bases following the game.

The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone will be open all weekend for kids 12-and-under. When gates open on Friday and Saturday, select Redbirds players will sign autographs as part of the pregame autograph sessions, presented by Sylvamo, the world's paper company.

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT, and 5:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT. Gates open at noon on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT. Fans can purchase single-game tickets here.

