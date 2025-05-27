Aaron Wilkerson Named International League Pitcher of the Week

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Following a strong start to help clinch a series win for the Louisville Bats last Saturday, pitcher Aaron Wilkerson was named International league Pitcher of the Week for the period from May 19-25.

The weekly award is the second for a Bats player during the 2025 season and the first since Chase Petty earned the honor two weeks ago on May 12. This is the ninth weekly honor of Wilkerson's professional career, with the most recent awards coming with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers during the 2021 Pacific Coast League season. Previously, he was named Pitcher of the Week in the New York-Penn League, Eastern League, Southern League, and Pacific Coast League throughout his career, which began in 2014.

A member of the Louisville rotation since Opening Day, Wilkerson took the mound on his 36th birthday as the Bats played tribute to the Louisville Riverbats with vintage caps and jerseys on Saturday, May 24 against the Gwinnett Stripers.

He allowed a two-out single in the first inning, but then did not allow a baserunner until a one-out double in the fourth. Wilkerson retired the next two hitters to strand the runner on second base. From there, Wilkerson set the Stripers down in order in both the fifth and sixth, retiring the final eight batters he faced.

In a quality start, Wilkerson tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while walking none and striking out five to pick up his fourth win of the season as the Bats topped the Stripers 6-0.

The win continues a strong start to the season for the now 36-year-old righty from Fort Worth, Texas. Over 10 starts for the Bats, he is 4-1 with a 3.83 ERA, striking out 46 over 51.2 innings while holding opponents to a .227 average. He's been especially sharp in May, going 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA in five starts, with opponents batting just .190 against him in 28.1 innings.

Wilkerson currently leads the Bats or is tied for the team lead in most pitching categories including innings pitched, wins, games started, strikeouts, WHIP, and opponents' batting average. His four wins are currently tied for sixth in the International League while 51.2 innings also rank sixth in the IL.

Wilkerson is currently in his first season as a member of the Cincinnati Reds organization after signing as a minor league free agent in January. He pitched for the Lotte Giants of Korea's KBO from 2023-24. For his career, Wilkerson has pitched in 14 Major League games, all for the Milwaukee Brewers from 2017-19. The Bats are Wilkerson's sixth Triple-A team after Pawtucket (2016), Colorado Springs (2016, 2018), San Antonio (2019), Oklahoma City (2021), and Las Vegas (2023).

The Bats begin a six-game road trip against the Toledo Mud Hens tonight at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







