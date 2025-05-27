Bats Awaken to Lift RailRiders in Series Opener

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 11-6 Tuesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders overcame an early deficit and unloaded for 17 hits to take the first game of the series against the WooSox.

Roman Anthony, the top prospect in Minor League Baseball per MLB Pipeline, opened the game with a 417-foot solo homer off RailRiders starter Sean Boyle for a 1-0 edge. Vaughn Grissom singled and Nate Eaton followed with a two-run home run to left, putting Worcester up three.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with two runs off Red Sox starter Wyatt Mills in the bottom of the second. After Jose Rojas walked, Andrew Velazquez sent a sinker over the left field wall to cut the deficit to one.

Worcester went up 4-2 after Ryan Noda hit a sacrifice fly to score Anthony in the third. In the home half of the frame, Yankees #12 Prospect Everson Pereira laced an RBI double to center, scoring Dominic Smith to trail by one. Pereira stole third and crossed home on an errant throw to tie the game at four.

With the bases loaded in the fourth, Worcester broke the tie when Anthony hit into a forceout at second to pull ahead 5-4.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre captured the lead in the fifth, sending eight batters to the plate and scoring three runs. After T.J. Rumfield doubled to lead off and Alex Jackson singled, Bryan De La Cruz extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI base hit to even the game at five. With the bases loaded, Ismael Munguia reached on a single, plating two for a 7-5 RailRiders advantage.

A four-run sixth frame broke the game open for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After the RailRiders loaded the bases with two outs, Velazquez extended the lead to three runs, plating Rumfield on an infield single. Munguia singled in two more runs for a 10-5 margin. Yankees #30 Prospect Jesús Rodríguez kept the offense going with a base hit to right, scoring Velazquez to pull ahead six runs. Rodríguez reached safely in his 32nd consecutive game, matching the fifth-longest streak since the Yankees' affiliation began in 2007.

Trailing six runs in the eighth, Worcester closed the gap when Nathan Hickey sent a solo homer to center field to cap the scoring.

Eight of the nine batters in the RailRiders' starting lineup registered a hit, with six batters recording a multi-hit night. Velazquez and Munguia each went 3-for-5 and combined for eight RBIs and six hits in the win. Rodríguez went 3-for-5 as well to help pace the attack.

Boyle (4-5) tossed five innings, allowing five runs on five hits to earn the victory. Brendan Cellucci (1-1) pitched 2.1 innings, surrendering five runs on nine hits in the loss.

The RailRiders continue their series with Worcester on Wednesday for a STEM School Day. The first pitch is scheduled for 11:05 AM. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends left-hander Brandon Leibrandt to face WooSox southpaw Zach Penrod.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

23-26







International League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.