DeLauter Goes Deep on Memorial Day

May 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Chase DeLauter went deep for the first time this season on Monday afternoon in Rochester, but the Columbus Clippers fell to the Red Wings, 4-1.

In just his third game since being activated from the Injured List, DeLauter led off the top of the 2nd inning with a solo homer that cruised over the right-field wall. Unfortunately for Columbus, it would be one of just four hits the Clippers produced in a rare Monday game on the road.

Vince Velasquez (1-1) allowed just two runs while striking out six over 4.0 innings. Bradley Hanner followed with 2.0 scoreless frames, but the Red Wings tacked on two runs in the bottom of the 8th innings to put things out of reach.

Columbus sees its record drop to 22-27, while Rochester sees its record improve to 17-33.

The series in Rochester continues on Wednesday after a day off on Tuesday. The Clippers will return home to face Toledo on Tuesday, June 3 for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 26, 2025

