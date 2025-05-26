Indians Earn Eighth Straight Win at Victory Field Behind Chen's Gem

May 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - A first-inning RBI groundout by Nick Yorke and second-inning RBI infield single by Billy Cook were the decisive runs in the Indianapolis Indians 2-1 win over the Nashville Sounds on Monday night at Victory Field.

The Indians (28-22) offense struck early, posting a run in each of the first two innings against Nashville (31-20) right-hander Jacob Misiorowski (L, 3-1), handing him his first loss of the campaign.

Making his Triple-A debut, right-hander Po-Yu Chen (W, 1-0) shined to blank Nashville across 5.0 frames, allowing just three hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Dauri Moreta, Peter Strzelecki and Burch Smith each tossed 1.0 scoreless innings to bridge the gap to the ninth. After allowing a run on an RBI single by Freddy Zamora, Kyle Nicolas (S, 1) stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning for his first save of the campaign.

Yorke recorded multiple hits in the contest, extending his active hitting streak to six games. Cook and Liover Peguero also recorded multiple hits to help lead Indy's offense.

The Indians have an off-day tomorrow and will resume this week's six-game series on Wednesday at 6:35 PM. Right-hander Thomas Harrington (2-4, 5.24 ERA) takes the mound for Indianapolis and left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 5.98 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Sounds.







