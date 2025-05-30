Redbirds Announce Promotions for June 3-8 Homestand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's May 3-8 homestand. Memphis hosts the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire six-game series here.

This homestand is highlighted by Kickoff to Summer Weekend, the second fireworks show of the season, Margaritaville Night, 90s Night and Splash Day.

Tuesday, June 3 - Memphis vs. Indianapolis 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Nacho Average Tuesday: Fans can enjoy our specialty nachos of the game, BBQ Pork Rinds Nachos!

WMC Plus Broadcast: Can't make it to the game? Tune in to Memphis Redbirds baseball on WMC Plus (channel 5.3, via Comcast Xfinity on channel 907 or online here). Pregame coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

Wednesday, June 4 - Memphis vs. Indianapolis 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Throw out First Pitch: Take the mound and throw out a first pitch, complete with a PA announcement of your name and a special meet-and-greet with a player. Purchase your add-on ticket experience here.

Thursday, June 5 - Memphis vs. Indianapolis 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. CDT.

Golden Age Games Closing Ceremonies: Join us early for the closing ceremonies of the Golden Age Games at AutoZone Park! The games are an annual multi-event sports competition designed to improve the health and quality of United States veterans across the country.

Friday, June 6 - Memphis vs. Indianapolis 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Kickoff to Summer Weekend: Celebrate the start to summer with the Memphis Redbirds! On Friday night, enjoy $5 margaritas, $5 Dos Equis and 2-for-$5 street tacos in the Shack in right field.

Margaritaville Night: Fins up, Memphis! Get ready to waste away at AutoZone Park for Margaritaville Night! Enjoy cheeseburgers in paradise, sip on a margarita (or two), and kick back with island vibes as we bring the beach to the ballpark! The first 1,500 fans will also receive a Hooded Dri-Fit Tee presented by Southern College of Optometry!

Pregame Autograph Sessions: Before each Friday and Saturday game, a pair of Redbirds players will sign player cards for fans for 25 minutes starting when gates open at AutoZone Park, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course and slide for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Saturday, June 7 - Memphis vs. Indianapolis 6:35 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

Postgame Fireworks: Join the Memphis Redbirds for post-game fireworks that light up the night sky! Enjoy an unforgettable experience filled with baseball, excitement, and fun for fans of all ages! This week's fireworks are presented by FedEx.

Kickoff to Summer Weekend: Celebrate the start to summer with the Memphis Redbirds! On Saturday night, enjoy Happy Hour from 5:30 to 7:30 with $5 Miller Lite, Coors Light or Coors Banquet and $3 bottled water.

90s Night: Turn back the clock with the Memphis Redbirds! Kick it old school for a night full of 90s nostalgia! Throw on your best flannel, grab your brightest scrunchie, and dust off your fanny packs! The first 1,500 fans at the ballpark will receive a reversible bucket hat presented by Welcome to Memphis! | Presented By Welcome to Memphis

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course and slide for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Pregame Autograph Sessions: Before each Friday and Saturday game, a pair of Redbirds players will sign player cards for fans for 25 minutes starting when gates open at AutoZone Park, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

Sunday, June 8 - Memphis vs. Indianapolis 1:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12 p.m. CDT.

Splash Day: Make a splash at AutoZone Park! Join us for our Water Day during our Kick Off to Summer Weekend! Cool off with water-themed fun around the stadium! The first 1,500 fans will get a special Redbirds beach towel!

Chill Zone Brunch: Take your Sunday Brunch to the next level with the Redbirds! Every Sunday in the Coors Light Chill Zone, fans can indulge in a curated brunch menu in our climate-controlled group space, complete with pool tables and TVs. Fans 21+ at brunch can also take advantage of our Bloody Mary bar and bottomless Mimosas! Purchase your specialty ticket here.

Ice Cream Sunday: Join the Redbirds every Sunday home game for Ice Cream Sunday, courtesy of Prairie Farms! All fans ages 12 and under will get a free ice cream sandwich as they enter the stadium! | Presented By Prairie Farms

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course and slide for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Kids Run the Bases: Run the bases just like the pros! Every Sunday home game, all kids 12-and-under can come down to the field after the game and run around the bases.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







