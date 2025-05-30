Drake Fellows Named Indians May Player of the Month

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today named reliever Drake Fellows as their May Player of the Month after he allowed only one earned run and struck out 14 batters across five appearances in the month. He is the first Indians reliever to receive the award since Hunter Stratton in Aug. 2023.

Fellows, 27, pitched the second-most innings of any Indians reliever in the month (12.2) and held the lowest ERA of Indians relievers with at least 7.0 innings pitched (0.71). Additionally, his ERA in the month ranked fifth among Triple-A relievers with at least 10.0 innings pitched, and his 1.03 WHIP was the second-lowest of any Indians pitcher under that same threshold.

Four of Fellows' five appearances in the month and eight of his 12 appearances on the season have been for 2.0 innings or more, during which he has only allowed multiple earned runs once. He currently holds a 10.1-inning streak without an earned run that dates to May 3 at Omaha, his first appearance of the month. In that appearance, he allowed just one run with five strikeouts over his 4.0 relief innings, which matched his single-game career high in innings pitched out of the bullpen.

The Lawrenceburg, Ind. native was selected by San Diego in the sixth round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.) University. He was traded with RHP David Bednar to Pittsburgh from San Diego on Jan. 19, 2021, in a three-team deal that saw RHP Joe Musgrove go from Pittsburgh to San Diego and C Endy Rodríguez go from New York (NL) to the Pirates.







