Redbirds Sear Bulls with Nine-Run Second Inning in Dominant Win

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dominated game four of a six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) by an 12-2 final score on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham.

Memphis jumped in front early with nine runs in the top of the second inning, tied for the most runs in a frame this season. On the night, seven Redbirds batters tallied at least one hit and seven batters drove in at least one run. With 17 Memphis hits, the Redbirds came one hit shy of a season high.

Second baseman Brody Moore went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Third baseman Cesar Prieto went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, two runs scored, a double, a triple and a stolen base. First baseman Luken Baker led the way with three RBIs during his 2-for-4 game. The right-handed hitter smacked a double, drew a walk and scored twice.

Starting pitcher Drew Rom allowed two runs on one hit, walked two and struck out one in his third start of the season. Ryan Fernandez (2-1), Zack Weiss and Riley O'Brien combined for 4.2 innings of scoreless relief to confirm the victory.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 3 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

