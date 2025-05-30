McCann's Monster Night Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Jacksonville

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (21-34) saw their losing streak extend to eight games in a 4-3 loss against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (34-21) on Friday night at Coolray Field. James McCann homered, doubled, and drove in two runs, but it wasn't enough for Gwinnett to overcome a 4-1 deficit.

Decisive Plays: For the second straight game, Gwinnett scored in the first inning as McCann launched a solo home run (4) to left. Jacksonville went ahead 2-1 in the third inning on an RBI triple from Andrew Pintar and RBI single from Joe Mack. The Jumbo Shrimp added two runs in the fourth to make it 4-1. The Stripers started a rally in the ninth inning with a double from McCann scoring Carlos Rodriguez to cut it to 4-2. A grounder off the bat of Jose Devers was bobbled by Jacksonville second baseman Harrison Spohn to score McCann and make it a one-run game. The comeback stopped there as pinch-hitter Eddy Alvarez popped out to end the game with a 4-3 final score.

Key Contributors: McCann (2-for-4, double, homer, 2 RBIs) produced two of the five hits for the Stripers. The Gwinnett bullpen combined for 5.0 scoreless innings with work from Domingo Gonzalez, Kevin Herget, Jhancarlos Lara, and Craig Kimbrel. The homer from McCann was the only run allowed by Jacksonville starter Robinson Pina (W, 4-2) who lasted 5.0 innings and struck out three batters.

Noteworthy: McCann is batting .323 with five doubles, four homers, 18 RBIs, and a .940 OPS in 17 games in May. In the eighth inning, Lara threw the fastest pitch in the Gwinnett Statcast era (since 2023) at 101.8 mph to Jacksonville's Jakob Marsee. The Stripers have lost 13 consecutive games to the Jumbo Shrimp dating back to September 20, 2024.

Next Game (Saturday, May 31): Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Davis Daniel (2-3, 3.68 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-1, 5.34 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp. The first 1,750 fans to the ballpark will collect a Stripers vibrant bass-green alternate jersey (sizes M and XL only). Fans can enjoy a performance from Atlanta band Weekend Evidence starting when gates open at 4:00 p.m. and lasting until 5:15 p.m. in The Cove. Additionally, the Stripers are proud to recognize and welcome the LGBTQ+ community during our fifth annual Pride Night. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network.







International League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.