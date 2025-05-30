Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 30 vs. Columbus

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Columbus Clippers (22-29) vs. Rochester Red Wings (19-33)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Doug Nikhazy (2-3, 4.17) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-5, 4.70)

COMEBACK KIDS: On a beautiful Thursday night at Innovative Field, the Rochester Plates took on the Columbus Clippers...the Plates, who were looking to extend their three-game winning streak, pushed across the game-winning run in the bottom of the tenth on a walk-off walk in game three of this six-game series...3B BRADY HOUSE drove his tenth homer of the year, and 1B YOHANDY MORALES put together his 51st multi-hit game of his minor league career to help Rochester extend their season-long winning streak to four...Rochester looks to push their winning streak to five games and secure a series win tonight, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against fellow Clippers southpaw Doug Nikhazy...

The win marked the Red Wings' third walk-off of the season and moved them to 6-4 in extra-inning contests.

MORE LIFE: Rochester rallied to tie the game in the ninth down a pair of runs, highlighted by a pair of RBI singles from DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO and C DREW MILLAS ...the Red Wings offense ranks second among all full-season Minor League teams with a .321 batting average (36-for-112) in the ninth inning, and are the only Triple-A team with a mark above .300...they also rank second in the International League with a .367 on-base percentage, share third place with a .805 OPS, and rank fourth with a .438 slugging percentage in the final inning...

3B BRADY HOUSE carries a .545 batting average in the ninth (6-for-11), second best among all Triple-A hitters with at least 10 at-bats in the frame.

HOUSE PARTY: 3B BRADY HOUSE crushed his team-leading 10th homer of the season last night to kick off a 2-for-4 night at the plate, the first being his 350th professional hit...the Georgia native added three RBI, a pair of walks including a bases-loaded free pass in the 10th to seal a Red Wings victory, and two runs scored...the homer came off the bat at 111.2 MPH and traveled 407 feet onto Plymouth street over the left field wall, just shy of his homer on 5/25 for the second-hardest long ball by a Red Wing this season...House leads the Nationals system this season with 10 homers, 31 RBI, 57 total hits, 22 extra-base hits, 100 total bases, and 34 runs scored.

JACK(ED)SON CLUFF: SS JACKSON CLUFF turned in his first two-double performance at the Triple-A level in last night's victory, going 2-for-6 with a pair of two-baggers while adding a pair of runs scored...he leads all Red Wings this season (min. 75 AB) with a .377 on-base percentage, and ranks second with a .412 slugging percentage and .789 OPS...

The second double marked the 300th hit of his Minor League career.

Across 19 games at night this season, Cluff carries a .322/.400/.508 slash line with seven extra-base hits (2 HR, 5 2B), 11 RBI, and six stolen bases.

HOW DO YOU DREW: C DREW MILLAS turned in his second three-hit game of the season last night (4/1 vs. LHV), going 3-for-5 with a trio of singles and two RBI...the switch-hitter carries a .308 (20-for-65) batting average with runners on base, seventh-best among all International League catchers (min. 50 AB).

MORALE(S) BOOST: 1B YOHANDY MORALES turned in his first Triple-A multi-hit performance Thursday night, and has now collected a hit in four of his first five games as a Red Wing...he reached base three times in the contest, going 2-for-4 while adding a walk...in May between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg, the Nationals No. 12 prospect (MLB.com) is hitting .356 (31-for-87) with a .416 on-base percentage and .922 OPS, and leads all Nationals Minor League hitters with a .506 slugging percentage, 31 total hits, and nine doubles.







