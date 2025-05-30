Cooper DeJean All-Star Charity Softball Adds Dallas Clark, DeVonta Smith and More to Rosters for June 1 Game

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Des Moines, IA - Professional football star, and Odebolt, IA native, Cooper DeJean has teamed up with Octane Sports to host an All-Star Charity Softball Game at Principal Park on Sunday, June 1. The event is raising money to support the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. First pitch for the Iowa Cubs game is scheduled for 1:08 PM and gates will open at noon. DeJean will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the Iowa Cubs game and be available to fans who purchased a limited meet and greet ticket. (The meet and greet tickets have been sold out.) The softball game will start immediately following the conclusion of the Iowa Cubs game. Your ticket for the Iowa Cubs game that day gets you that same seat for the softball game.

DeJean will be the captain of one of the softball teams. His former college teammate, fellow pro football player, and Ankeny native Riley Moss will captain the other team. They have assembled teams that will feature at least 19 current and former professional football players. DeJean will be joined by some of his teammates from this past championship season including AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Reed Blankenship, Isaiah Rodgers, Darius Slay, Jr., Avonte Maddox and Quinyon Mitchell. Moss will be joined by pro teammates Sam Ehlinger, Will Lutz, Alex Singleton, Brandon Jones and Frank Crum. Also scheduled to participate are in-state pro athletes and college stars Dallas Clark, CJ Beathard, Jack Koerner, Jay Higgins and Keith Duncan. Josh Rand, member of the band Stone Sour, will perform the National Anthem.

Tickets for the game are available online at iowacubs.com. There will be a memorabilia auction in the concourse that day with great items from DeJean including a private hangout and four Eagles game tickets, game-worn custom cleats, a FaceTime call with Cooper, VIP dugout experiences, game worn jerseys from the players in the softball game, signed footballs and more!

All the proceeds from the special ticket package, auction and a portion of the overall ticket sales from the game will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. If you are unable to attend the game, but would like to donate, please follow this link to give online any time: https://octanesports1.com/cd33cares/

