Sounds Take Late Lead Can't Hang on in 5-4 Loss to Indians

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS- The Sounds saw their late lead and chance at evening the series slip away on Friday night in Indianapolis. Trailing entering the top of the eighth inning, Nashville took their first lead of the night in thrilling fashion just to see it unravel in the bottom half as they ultimately lost 5-4 and fell into a 3-1 series deficit after Friday night.

Tobias Myers got the start on the mound for the Sounds and worked five innings with three runs allowed on six hits and three walks. Bubba Chandler, the no. 2-rated prospect in baseball, kept the Sounds offense in check. He worked five scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and had eight strikeouts for the Indians. Myers saw the first run of the game come across in the bottom of the first inning. The Indians doubled their lead with a solo home run off Myers in the fourth and made it a 3-0 game with a run in Myers fifth and final inning on the mound Friday night.

Immediately after Chandler exited the mound, the Sounds offense showed signs of life. Bobby Dalbec greeted the new arm with a leadoff double and would later score the first Nashville run on Eddie Rosario's RBI single. Dalbec and Rosario combined for five of the nine hits for the Sounds on Friday night. Dalbec finished the game 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Rosario had the only RBI for Nashville on Friday night until Jorge Alfaro stepped to the plate in the top of the eighth inning. Alfaro launched his team-leading 10th home run of the season to give Nashville a 4-3 lead for the time being.

Brewers' no. 22-rated prospect Craig Yoho took over on the mound after Jesus Liranzo pitched two scoreless innings for the Sounds. Yoho struck out the first batter he faced and fielded a chopper back to the mound behind his back to throw out Abrahan Gutierrez for two quick outs. Things began to turn following a two-out walk to keep the Indians at the plate and a stolen base to get the potential tying-run into scoring position. Indianapolis capitalized with consecutive RBI singles to retake the lead 5-4.

Wes Clarke nearly tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth inning but the ball hooked just foul down the left field line and the Sounds eventually went down in order in the loss.

Nashville will trot out their top-rated pitching prospect in RHP Jacob Misiorowski (3-1, 1.60 ERA) on Saturday night. Misiorowski already faced the Indians once this week, taking the loss in the series opener despite allowing one earned run on Monday. The Sounds will need to win each of the next two games of the series to salvage a series split and avoid their first series loss since the first six-game series of the season in early April.

POSTGAME NOTES:

CATCHING DINGERS: Jorge Alfaro is the first Sounds player in 2025 to reach double-digit home runs on the season. Alfaro launched his 10th of the season in the top of the eighth inning to give the Sounds a 4-3 lead at the time with his three-run blast. It was his first home run since hitting a game-tying home run last Wednesday night against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Alfaro is tied for fifth in the International League in home runs this season and has his first 10+ home run season since hitting 18 during the 2019 season with the Miami Marlins.

I AM BOB: Bobby Dalbec recorded his second three hit game of the series and his fifth multi-hit game over his last 12 games with the Sounds. Over his last 12, Dalbec is hitting .340 (17-for-50) with four doubles, two home runs, and 11 RBI. Two of the four doubles came on Friday night. It was his second game this season with 2+ doubles. His first came on April 16th when he was with the Charlotte Knights against the Sounds.

THIRD AND HOME: Sounds outfielder Eddie Rosario recorded his third straight multi-hit game after going 2-for-4 with a RBI on Friday night. Rosario is hitting .500 (8-for-16) for the series after playing in each of the first four games. He's got a pair of doubles and three RBI this week against the Indians. The last time Rosario had three straight multi-hit games was June 17-20 during the 2023 season when he was playing with the Atlanta Braves.







