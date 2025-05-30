Jacksonville Holds off Gwinnett, Wins Fourth Straight
May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Robinson Piña tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball on Friday and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp stymied a late Gwinnett Stripers rally in a 4-3 victory from Coolray Field.
Thanks to James McCann's first-inning home run, Gwinnett (21-34) led 1-0 when Jacob Berry singled to lead off the third inning. After a pair of outs, Andrew Pintar tied the game with an RBI triple before Joe Mack lashed an RBI single to give Jacksonville (34-21) the lead.
Stripers starter Ian Anderson (1-2) yielded a leadoff double to Troy Johnston in the fourth. After a ground out, Johnston stole third. Maximo Acosta drew a walk and then swiped second. An error brought in Johnston and then Xavier Edwards drew another walk before Jakob Marsee's RBI groundout plated Acosta to make it 4-1.
The score remained 4-1 until the bottom of the ninth. Carlos Rodriguez walked and then scored on a McCann double. After a pair of outs, an error brought in McCann to pull Gwinnett within one at 4-3. However, Anderson Pilar got Eddy Alvarez to pop out to end the game and pick up his second save.
Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet again in Saturday's 6:05 p.m. contest. RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-1, 5.34 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Davis Daniel (2-3, 3.68 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
