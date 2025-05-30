Jacksonville Holds off Gwinnett, Wins Fourth Straight

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Robinson Piña tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball on Friday and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp stymied a late Gwinnett Stripers rally in a 4-3 victory from Coolray Field.

Thanks to James McCann's first-inning home run, Gwinnett (21-34) led 1-0 when Jacob Berry singled to lead off the third inning. After a pair of outs, Andrew Pintar tied the game with an RBI triple before Joe Mack lashed an RBI single to give Jacksonville (34-21) the lead.

Stripers starter Ian Anderson (1-2) yielded a leadoff double to Troy Johnston in the fourth. After a ground out, Johnston stole third. Maximo Acosta drew a walk and then swiped second. An error brought in Johnston and then Xavier Edwards drew another walk before Jakob Marsee's RBI groundout plated Acosta to make it 4-1.

The score remained 4-1 until the bottom of the ninth. Carlos Rodriguez walked and then scored on a McCann double. After a pair of outs, an error brought in McCann to pull Gwinnett within one at 4-3. However, Anderson Pilar got Eddy Alvarez to pop out to end the game and pick up his second save.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet again in Saturday's 6:05 p.m. contest. RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-1, 5.34 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Davis Daniel (2-3, 3.68 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.