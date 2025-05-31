Hernandez Becomes Third Jacksonville Alumnus to Make MLB Debut in Six Days

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Heriberto Hernandez made his major league debut on Friday for the Miami Marlins in a game against the San Francisco Giants at loadDepot park in Miami. Hernandez is the third Jacksonville alumnus in six days to make his major league debut, following right-handed pitcher Nic Enright, who launched his MLB career with the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, and outfielder Victor Mesa Jr., who debuted for Miami on Monday.

Hernandez started Friday's contest and drew a walk off Giants starter Kyle Harrison in his first major league plate appearance. He went 0-for-1 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning of Miami's 2-0 loss to San Francisco.

Originally signed as an international free agent as a catcher by the Texas Rangers on December 13, 2017, Hernandez reached Short Season Class A Spokane in 2019 before being included in the trade that sent first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Texas Rangers.

Hernandez methodically moved up the Rays' organization, finally reaching Triple-A Durham for 44 games in 2024. He signed a minor league deal with the Marlins in November and played in 41 games with Jacksonville prior to his promotion, batting .220/.319/.454/.773 with four doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 21 RBIs, 19 walks, 21 runs scored and six stolen bases.

Hernandez is the 10th former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays), right-hander Luarbert Arias (March 31, Miami Marlins), left-handers Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins) and Cade Gibson (April 20, Miami Marlins), catcher Agustín Ramírez (April 21, Miami Marlins), infielder Ronny Simon (April 21, Miami Marlins) and right-handers Elvis Alvarado (May 9, Athletics) and Enright (May 25, Cleveland Guardians) and outfielder Mesa Jr. (May 26, Miami Marlins). A total of 1,035 players have donned both a Jacksonville uniform and played in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







