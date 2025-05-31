McCarty Walks off for Bisons in 5-4 Victory over Charlotte

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons used a walk-off home run from Ryan McCarty to topple the Charlotte Knights 5-4 on Saturday night at Sahlen Field.

McCarty's first career Triple-A home run of the year was just the sixth hit of the game for Buffalo, allowing the team to record a third walk-off victory against the Knights this week.

For the third straight game, the Bisons scored first. In the bottom of the first inning, Tyler Heineman reached base on a walk, one of two walks on the night for the catcher on a Major League injury rehab assignment, and moments later was sent home from second base on an Orelvis Martinez single to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Knights second baseman Nick Maton quickly responded in the second inning with a solo home run to right field that tied the game 1-1.

Similarly to Friday night's game, sturdy defense and pitching led the way early for both squads. Through the first five innings, Buffalo was held to two hits. Anders Tolhurst limited Charlotte to one run through five innings pitched while striking out four and allowing five hits.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Bisons' bats came to life. Will Robertson reached base on a walk while Martinez tallied a base hit. Robertson was knocked home on a Rainer Nunez single to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead. Just a batter later, Martinez and Nunez were driven home on a Damiano Palmegiani two-RBI standup double to increase the Bisons' advantage, 4-1.

In the top of the eighth, Charlotte pushed back. Dominic Fletcher singled and was sent home from first base off an Andrew Vaughn stand-up double to cut the Buffalo lead to 4-2. Tim Elko continued the Knights' effort with a single. Tristan Gray drove Vaughn and Elko home on a base hit to tie the contest, 4-4.

Justin Bruihl and Dillon Tate went 1-2-3 at the top of the ninth, keeping the score tied, 4-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, McCarty, who replaced Davis Schneider in the first inning, hit a walk-off home run. McCarty's third home run of the season, between New Hampshire and the Bisons, earned Buffalo a 5-4 victory.

Buffalo will finish its six-game series against Charlotte on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.