May 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (28-24) vs. SYRACUSE METS (25-30)

Saturday, May 31 - 6:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, Iowa

RHP Frankie Scalzo Jr. (1-1, 10.95) vs. RHP Brandon Sproat (1-4, 6.31)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs will take on the Syracuse Mets in the fifth of a six-game series...Frankie Scalzo Jr. is slated to his second Triple-A start of the season, with the last coming on May 10 at Toledo...Syracuse will start Brandon Sproat, who is the Mets' No. 2 prospect according to MLB.com...Sproat will make his 11th start of the 2025 campaign.

ALL THAT POWER: The Iowa Cubs snapped their three-game losing streak with a 8-5 win over the Syracuse Mets last night...the I-Cubs hit four home runs, two from Jonathon Long, Kevin AlcaÃÂntara and Carlos PeÃÂrez...Will Sanders earned the win in his Triple-A debut and worked 5.0 innings and allowed four runs on six hits with six strikeouts...Nate Pearson and Gavin Hollowell combined for 3.0 scoreless relief innings.

WELCOME, WILL!: Right-handed pitcher Will Sanders made his Triple-A debut last night and earned the win after he threw 5.0 innings and allowed four runs on six hits with six strikeouts...he became the first I-Cub to win his Triple-A debut since Connor Noland on July 21, 2024 at Memphis.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit two home runs last night, becoming the fifth Iowa Cub with a multi-homer game this season, joining Matt Shaw (2), Moises Ballesteros (2), Chase Strumpf (2) and Kevin AlcaÃÂntara...it marked the second multi-homer game of his career with the other coming on July 23, 2024 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Knoxville... Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (1st, 64), batting average (2nd, .352), total bases (T-2nd, 102), OPS (4th, .980), RBI (4th, 39), slugging percentage (5th, .560), runs scored (T-6th, 34), OBP (8th, .420).

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin has gone 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA (4 ER in 23.1 IP) with 35 strikeouts in 16 outings this season...Riley has not allowed an earned run in his last 11 appearances (17.1 IP) since April 18...among International League pitchers who have thrown at least 20.0 innings, his ERA ranks eighth.

THE GAUNTLET: Iowa has played 29 of their 50 games this season (58%) against teams that are above .500...they have gone 18-11 (62%) vs. such teams this season which is the best record against teams that are above .500.

VS. SYRACUSE: Iowa and Syracuse will face off just once this season in a six-game series this week...both teams met in 2024...Iowa lost four of six games played in Syracuse last year.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Outfielder and Cubs' No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin hit the second leadoff of the season for Iowa last Friday night (last - 5/15, Matt Shaw)...Franklin also tallied a career-high five RBI last Thursday...it is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...the four hits also marked a career high...since May 11, Franklin is batting .392 (20-for-51) with nine extra-base hits and seven RBI...his 32 walks also rank tied for fourth in the International League this season.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being in fifth place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs (+53) just ahead of next-closest Nashville (+52)... the two teams are ahead of next best Memphis (+34)...just one other team has a better run differential than Iowa in the entire International League being Lehigh Valley (+100) who have posted a 38-16.

OWEN CAISSIE BOBBLEHEAD: Tonight, the first 1,000 fans will receive an Owen Caissie bobblehead...Owen is the No. 3 prospect in the Cubs' system according to MLB.com and is batting .238 (38-for- 160) with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBI.

BACK-TO-BACK FASHION: The Iowa Cubs have hit two back-to-back home runs this season...first one came against the St. Paul Saints on April 16 as Chase Strumpf and Carlos PeÃÂrez hit back- to-back homers off of Corey Lewis... the second one occurred last night against the Mets as Jonathon Long and Carlos PeÃÂrez hit back-to-back homers off Anthony Gose.







