Bulls' Late Comeback Effort Falls Short in 9-8 Defeat to Redbirds

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - A feverish late-game rally by the Durham Bulls fell one run short as the Memphis Redbirds hung on for a 9-8 win on Saturday night at the DBAP in front of a paid attendance of 9,069.

The Bulls (31-25) trailed 7-2 into the last of the eighth, but scored three times in the eighth and ninth. Durham saw runs driven in the last frame by Andrew Stevenson, Kim Ha-Seong and Bob Seymour, but Dom Keegan bounced into a force out to close out the game.

Memphis (31-23) scored two insurance runs in the top of the ninth against Cole Wilcox, with a throwing error assisting the Redbirds rally.

Durham took a 2-1 lead in the third thanks to a sac fly by Kim and a double from Tanner Murray, but Memphis shortstop Cesar Prieto homered twice, including a grand slam in the fifth to put Memphis ahead.

How It Happened: Cesar Prieto hit his first two-homer game in three years, driving in five for the Redbirds. He is now 8-17 in the series against the Bulls. Durham saw its offense stifled most of the game, with Redbirds pitching retiring 14 straight batters until the Bulls pushed across three runs in the eighth.

Gibson's Debut: Kyle Gibson, a 112-game winner in major league baseball, worked three innings of one-run ball in his organizational debut for the Bulls. Gibson was signed as a free agent by the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the week after being released by Baltimore.

What's Next: The series closes Sunday at 1:05 PM ET with Joe Boyle (3-4, 1.88) slated to oppose Curtis Taylor (3-0, 3.00).







