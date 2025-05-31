Rosario, Alfaro Homer in Sounds 8-4 Loss to Indians

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







INDIANAPOLIS- Nashville dropped their third straight game to the Indianapolis Indians, losing 8-4 on Saturday night. Jacob Misiorowski pitched just two innings and allowed a season-high five earned runs on three hits with six of the nine Nashville walks issued to the Indians.

After falling behind 5-0, Eddie Rosario got the Sounds on the board with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning before Indianapolis built their lead back to six runs, leading 7-1 after the sixth inning.

Anthony Seigler delivered a two-out RBI double in the top of the seventh before being scored on a RBI single from Oliver Dunn. Jorge Alfaro made it back-to-back games with a home run with a solo shot of his own in the eighth inning.

In relief of Misiorowski, Elvin Rodriguez (2.0 IP), Blake Holub (1.0 IP), and Josh Maciejewski (2.0 IP) each allowed one earned run on two hits. Sam McWilliams was the lone Sounds pitcher to work a scoreless appearance as he pitched the bottom of the eighth and worked around a hit and a walk to strand two baserunners.

The Sounds and Indians will wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon before Nashville returns home to begin a series against the Gwinnett Stripers. RHP Logan Henderson will get the start for Nashville to close out the series in Indianapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 pm CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

ANOTHER JORGE HOMER: Jorge Alfaro joined Jared Oliva as the only other player to homer in consecutive games multiple times for the Sounds this season. Alfaro also had back-to-back games with a home run on April 19-20 on the road in Charlotte. Alfaro is now in a four-way tie for the second-most home runs in the International League with 11. Lehigh Valley's Otto Kemp leads the league with 12 home runs this year.

ROUND TRIP ROSARIO: Eddie Rosario extended his hitting streak to six games with his solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. It was the second Nashville home run for Rosario in 11 games since joining the Sounds. Through his first 11 games, Rosario is hitting .317 (13-for-41) with three doubles to go along with his two round trippers and he has eight RBI. In 25 total Triple-A games in 2025 he is hitting .330 with four homers and nine doubles and has a SLG of .540 with a .945 OPS between his time with Nashville and Oklahoma City.

THOSE BOOTS: The nine walks issued by Nashville matched a season-high, something they have now done three times in 2025. The six walks issued by Jacob Misiorowski tie his single-game career-high. He also had six walks on July 23, 2024, when he was with Double-A Biloxi. The six walks are the most by a Sounds pitcher since Tyler Woessner also had six on May 8, 2024, on the road in Durham.







International League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.