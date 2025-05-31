Another Tough Loss for the Clippers Saturday
May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Columbus Clippers dropped their sixth game in a row Saturday evening at Rochester, falling to the Red Wings, 7-6. It was the fifth consecutive defeat at the hands of the Red Wings, and eighth overall in the last nine games for the ClipShow.
The Clippers jumped out to a 6-0 advantage. Johnathan Rodriguez hit his 5th home run of the season in the 3rd inning when his long fly ball to left field was knocked up and over the wall by Rochester left fielder Juan Yepez. Brayan Rocchio added his fourth long ball as a Clipper this season in the 4th inning.
Starting pitcher Parker Messick was impressive for the ClipShow. He tossed 5.0 innings of scoreless baseball, giving up just five hits while striking out six. Messick's ERA is now down to 2.64 for the 2025 season.
Ryan Webb took over from there, eventually being saddled with the loss when the Red Wings scored one in the 6th inning, five more in the 8th to tie it, and then won on a solo 9th inning blast by Nick Schnell to walk it off.
Columbus sees its record drop to 22-31, while Rochester improves its standing to 21-33.
The series in Rochester continues Sunday afternoon at 1:05pm, with Joey Cantillo scheduled to take the hill. The Clippers will return home to face Toledo on Tuesday, June 3 for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
