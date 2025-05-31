Baldwin Breaks Late Tie, Knights Top Bisons

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - For the third time in the last four games, between the Charlotte Knights and the Buffalo Bisons, the winner was decided in the final inning of play. The Knights had dropped three straight to the Bisons to begin the week, two of which came on a walk-off, but Friday it was Charlotte's turn for some late heroics. Brooks Baldwin's go-ahead RBI single broke a late tie and the Knights emerged with a 5-3 victory.

Buffalo started the game strong. The home team scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Charlotte's starting pitcher, Owen White, settled in and limited the Bisons to only one additional run the rest of the way. The Knights bullpen combination of Keone Kela, Justin Anderson, and Caleb Freeman followed White's outing with a combined 3.1 scoreless innings pitched.

Offensively, the Knights answered Buffalo's early spurt with back-to-back Home Runs in the top of the second inning. Tim Elko led off the frame with a 437-foot smash over the centerfield wall and Kyle Teel belted a Home Run on the very next pitch.

Dru Baker reached base later in the second inning and stole third. That stolen base allowed Dominic Fletcher to deliver an RBI infield single and put the Knights in front 3-2. Buffalo tied game 3-3 with a run in the third.

Neither team scored again until the top of the ninth. Bryan Ramos led off the inning with a single to center. Three batters later, Baldwin came through with the go-ahead RBI single. Jacob Amaya plated Baldwin and Charlotte took a two-run lead into the bottom of the ninth.

The Bisons put a pair of runners aboard in their final frame; however, a game-ending double-play sealed the win for Charlotte.

Game Five of the series is set for 6:05pm ET on Saturday night.







