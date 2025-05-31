Iowa Falls in Game Five vs. Syracuse
May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (28-25) dropped the fifth game of the series to the Syracuse Mets (26-30) by a 6-4 score tonight at Principal Park.
Syracuse scored all six of their runs in the first inning to give them a 6-0 advantage.
In the third, Iowa got on the board with a double from Moises Ballesteros to cut the lead to 6-1. In the fifth, Owen Caissie doubled home another run to make it 6-2, Syracuse.
Kevin Alcántara and Ben Cowles hit back-to-back homers to cut the lead to 6-4 in the sixth inning.
Iowa will play vs. Syracuse on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 1:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
International League Stories from May 31, 2025
- IronPigs Sweep Twin Bill to Become First Team to 40 Wins - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rosario, Alfaro Homer in Sounds 8-4 Loss to Indians - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Falls in Game Five vs. Syracuse - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Battle Back Late But Fall in the End - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Pounces on Iowa Early En Route to 6-4 Mets Victory on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Schnell Walks off Columbus Again, Cocos Locos Make It Six in a Row - Rochester Red Wings
- Bulls' Late Comeback Effort Falls Short in 9-8 Defeat to Redbirds - Durham Bulls
- Slam Stings Bats Again in 7-5 Loss at Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Barco Stifles Sounds as Indy's Offense Explodes for Eight Runs - Indianapolis Indians
- Hens Win Seventh Straight with Yet Another Grand Slam - Toledo Mud Hens
- Memphis Snags Second Series Victory of Road Trip with Win at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Three-Game Win Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Another Tough Loss for the Clippers Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- McCarty Walks off for Bisons in 5-4 Victory over Charlotte - Buffalo Bisons
- Jack Winkler Becomes Fourth Jacksonville Alumnus in Seven Days to Make his Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Batten Homers, Daniel Goes Seven Strong in Stripers' 3-1 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 3-1 to Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Shut out at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Fall 3-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Baseball Giveaway, 'Play Catch on the Field' for Bisons' Father's Day Game, June 15 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Blank Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Drop Both Games in Thursday's Twin Bill - Charlotte Knights
- Baldwin Breaks Late Tie, Knights Top Bisons - Charlotte Knights
- May 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets - Iowa Cubs
- Andrew Hoffmann Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 31, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Fall to RailRiders on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- 'Play Ball Weekend' Free Clinic with Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program Returns on Saturday, June 14 - Buffalo Bisons
- Hernandez Becomes Third Jacksonville Alumnus to Make MLB Debut in Six Days - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Fan Guide to Saturday's Star Wars Night, Episode XVI as Bisons Host Knights - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Cubs Stories
- Iowa Falls in Game Five vs. Syracuse
- May 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets
- I-Cubs Bounced Back in Win Against Mets 8-5
- May 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets
- Cooper DeJean All-Star Charity Softball Adds Dallas Clark, DeVonta Smith and More to Rosters for June 1 Game