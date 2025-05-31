Iowa Falls in Game Five vs. Syracuse

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (28-25) dropped the fifth game of the series to the Syracuse Mets (26-30) by a 6-4 score tonight at Principal Park.

Syracuse scored all six of their runs in the first inning to give them a 6-0 advantage.

In the third, Iowa got on the board with a double from Moises Ballesteros to cut the lead to 6-1. In the fifth, Owen Caissie doubled home another run to make it 6-2, Syracuse.

Kevin Alcántara and Ben Cowles hit back-to-back homers to cut the lead to 6-4 in the sixth inning.

Iowa will play vs. Syracuse on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 1:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.