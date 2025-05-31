Melendez Homers Twice as Chasers Top Saints

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers snapped a 3 game losing streak with a 5-2 win Saturday night against the St. Paul Saints.

Left-hander Nate Ackenhausen quickly set the tone for Omaha, throwing 2.0 scoreless innings to open the game, with 3 strikeouts.

The Storm Chasers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st after Tyler Tolbert reached on a leadoff double. Tolbert advanced to 3rd base on a Cavan Biggio ground out, scoring on a sacrifice fly from Jac Caglianone.

Ryan Hendrix took the mound in the top of the 3rd and after a scoreless inning, St. Paul took a 2-1 lead in the 4th on a 2-run home run from former Storm Chaser Ryan Fitzgerald.

Cam Devanney began the bottom of the 4th with an infield single and was plated after MJ Melendez hit a 2-run, go-ahead home run for a 3-2 score in favor of Omaha. Eric Cerantola relieved Hendrix and worked scoreless 5th and 6th innings, striking out 3.

Omaha extended its lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the 5th after a Diego Castillo solo home run, his second straight game with a homer.

Stephen Nogosek pitched a scoreless 7th inning and got the first two outs of the 8th. Evan Sisk followed Nogosek and secured the final out of the 8th, before going on to pitch a scoreless 9th, shutting the door on St. Paul.

In the bottom of the 8th, Melendez hit his second home run of the night, extending Omaha's lead to a 5-2 score that held to be final. The context marked the 11th multi-homer game of his professional career.

Devanney finished the night 3-for-4, Wilson went 2-for-4, and Melendez went 2-for-4 with his two home runs and 3 RBI.

Omaha returns to action Sunday night against St. Paul. First pitch is set  for 5:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park, with Rich Hill scheduled to pitch, in his Storm Chasers debut.







International League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.