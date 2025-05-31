Melendez Homers Twice as Chasers Top Saints
May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers snapped a 3 game losing streak with a 5-2 win Saturday night against the St. Paul Saints.
Left-hander Nate Ackenhausen quickly set the tone for Omaha, throwing 2.0 scoreless innings to open the game, with 3 strikeouts.
The Storm Chasers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st after Tyler Tolbert reached on a leadoff double. Tolbert advanced to 3rd base on a Cavan Biggio ground out, scoring on a sacrifice fly from Jac Caglianone.
Ryan Hendrix took the mound in the top of the 3rd and after a scoreless inning, St. Paul took a 2-1 lead in the 4th on a 2-run home run from former Storm Chaser Ryan Fitzgerald.
Cam Devanney began the bottom of the 4th with an infield single and was plated after MJ Melendez hit a 2-run, go-ahead home run for a 3-2 score in favor of Omaha. Eric Cerantola relieved Hendrix and worked scoreless 5th and 6th innings, striking out 3.
Omaha extended its lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the 5th after a Diego Castillo solo home run, his second straight game with a homer.
Stephen Nogosek pitched a scoreless 7th inning and got the first two outs of the 8th. Evan Sisk followed Nogosek and secured the final out of the 8th, before going on to pitch a scoreless 9th, shutting the door on St. Paul.
In the bottom of the 8th, Melendez hit his second home run of the night, extending Omaha's lead to a 5-2 score that held to be final. The context marked the 11th multi-homer game of his professional career.
Devanney finished the night 3-for-4, Wilson went 2-for-4, and Melendez went 2-for-4 with his two home runs and 3 RBI.
Omaha returns to action Sunday night against St. Paul. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park, with Rich Hill scheduled to pitch, in his Storm Chasers debut.
International League Stories from May 31, 2025
- Melendez Homers Twice as Chasers Top Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Norfolk Swept By Lehigh Valley In Doubleheader - Norfolk Tides
- 'Pigs' Pitching Punches Out Season-High 16 to Quell Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- IronPigs Sweep Twin Bill to Become First Team to 40 Wins - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rosario, Alfaro Homer in Sounds 8-4 Loss to Indians - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Falls in Game Five vs. Syracuse - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Battle Back Late But Fall in the End - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Pounces on Iowa Early En Route to 6-4 Mets Victory on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Schnell Walks off Columbus Again, Cocos Locos Make It Six in a Row - Rochester Red Wings
- Bulls' Late Comeback Effort Falls Short in 9-8 Defeat to Redbirds - Durham Bulls
- Slam Stings Bats Again in 7-5 Loss at Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Barco Stifles Sounds as Indy's Offense Explodes for Eight Runs - Indianapolis Indians
- Hens Win Seventh Straight with Yet Another Grand Slam - Toledo Mud Hens
- Memphis Snags Second Series Victory of Road Trip with Win at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Three-Game Win Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Another Tough Loss for the Clippers Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- McCarty Walks off for Bisons in 5-4 Victory over Charlotte - Buffalo Bisons
- Jack Winkler Becomes Fourth Jacksonville Alumnus in Seven Days to Make his Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Batten Homers, Daniel Goes Seven Strong in Stripers' 3-1 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 3-1 to Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Shut out at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Fall 3-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Baseball Giveaway, 'Play Catch on the Field' for Bisons' Father's Day Game, June 15 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Blank Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Drop Both Games in Thursday's Twin Bill - Charlotte Knights
- Baldwin Breaks Late Tie, Knights Top Bisons - Charlotte Knights
- May 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets - Iowa Cubs
- Andrew Hoffmann Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 31, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Fall to RailRiders on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- 'Play Ball Weekend' Free Clinic with Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program Returns on Saturday, June 14 - Buffalo Bisons
- Hernandez Becomes Third Jacksonville Alumnus to Make MLB Debut in Six Days - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Fan Guide to Saturday's Star Wars Night, Episode XVI as Bisons Host Knights - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Melendez Homers Twice as Chasers Top Saints
- Andrew Hoffmann Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals
- Storm Chasers Fall Short in Back-And-Forth Loss to Saints
- Chasers Community Nights Kick off Sunday, June 1 at Werner Park
- Storm Chasers Fall 3-1, Saints Takes Series Lead