SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 31, 2025

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (27-27) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-28)

May 31, 2025 | Game 53 | Home Game 27 | PNC Field | First Pitch 4:05 P.M.

LH Zach Penrod (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Allan Winans (3-0, 0.32)

Penrod: Making second spot start of series; Pitched one scoreless frame on Wednesday

Winans: Allowed 1 R on 4 H over 5.0 IP with 5 K & 2 BB in 5/23 Win @ NAS (10-5 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (May 30, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 3-1 Friday night at PNC Field. Trailing 1-0 in the eighth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pulled ahead late to stop a two-game skid and even the series with the Red Sox.

RailRiders starter Anthony DeSclafani worked in and out of trouble through the first two frames, pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the first, and leaving two runners in scoring position in the second, aided by a defensive gem by Yankees #12 Prospect Everson Pereira to close the frame. DeSclafani struck out four through the next two innings, including three batters in the fourth to keep the Red Sox off the board. The WooSox threatened with the bases loaded in the fifth, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Jake Woodford struck out Nathan Hickey to end the threat.

The Red Sox scored the first run of the game in the eighth. Yasmani Grandal singled home Nate Eaton with two outs to give Worcester a 1-0 advantage. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped out in front in the home half of the frame. After Dominic Smith, Pereira, and T.J. Rumfield reached to load the bases, Alex Jackson cleared the bags with a three-run double to put the RailRiders ahead 3-1.

Woodford completed his relief appearance, shutting the door on the WooSox in the ninth. DeSclafani pitched 4.0 scoreless frames, allowing six hits and striking out four. Woodford (2-2) worked 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits and five punchouts in the win. Alex Hoppe (0-1) surrendered three runs on three hits in the loss.

OLD FRIENDS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester meet for the first time this season. The RailRiders and WooSox meet 21 times in 2025, having split their 2024 series with nine wins apiece. Since Pawtucket moved to Worcester for the 2021 campaign, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 49-44 edge, including 26 wins over 46 games at PNC Field. Two of the three six-game series this season are in Moosic.

TOP NOTCH- Allan Winans gets the call in game five of the set against Worcester. The right-hander matched a season-best with five innings of work last Friday in Nashville, though he did allow his first earned run of the season. Winans went 24 innings before surrendering an earned run. His 72 pitches were a season-high.

CLOSE BUT...- The RailRiders are now 5-12 in one-run games this season after two tight losses this week.

ALMOST NOTHING EXTRA- Only six of the RailRiders 40 base hits during this series have gone for extra bases. Four occurred in Tuesday's 17-hit outburst and one happened on Wednesday afternoon. Alex Jackson's eighth inning double was the first extra base hit since Ronaldo Hernandez's second inning double during the STEM School Day game, spanning 21 singles and 104 plate appearances between extra base knocks.

A TOUGH MAY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 10-14 this month with two games left to go. After going 13-12 in April with a .235 average and a 3.73 ERA, the club has been solid at the plate in May, carrying a .275 batting average. The staff ERA has ballooned by two runs over 24 games this month at 5.74.

SNAPPED- Jesús Rodríguez went 0-for-4 on Wednesday with a sac fly, seeing his 32-game on-base streak snapped. Rodríguez's streak matched the fourth-longest for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since the Yankees affiliation began in 2007, tied with Brandon Drury's 2018 streak. The catcher/ third baseman has hit safely in 27 of his 33 Triple-A games since joining the roster on April 13 and still leads the International League with a .373 average.

ACTIVATED- On Wednesday, New York activated left-hander Jayvien Sandridge off the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sandridge was initially a 32nd round pick by Baltimore in 2018 out of Mercersburg Academy near the Pennsylvania and Maryland state line. After stints in the Minors with Cincinnati and San Diego, Sandridge signed a Minor League contract with New York in February. Over seven seasons professionally, the reliever has appeared in 156 games with a 13-14 mark and a 3.91 ERA.

SPEED THRILLS SOMETIMES- Tuesday marked the third time the RailRiders stole five bases in a single game this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre did not attempt a stolen base on Wednesday, but added three more on Thursday, including two by new team-leader Ismael Munguia, who now has a one-steal lead over Andrew Velazquez at 13 to 12.

THE ROAD AHEAD- After the Worcester series closes Sunday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre embarks on a six-game swing to St. Paul; marking the fourth straight year the RailRiders have played at the Saints. This version of a Twins affiliate has never ventured to Moosic.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 8-5 to the LA Dodgers. The Yankees built a 5-2 lead, but the Dodgers tagged Max Fried for four runs in the sixth to claim the series opener. New York homered four times in the loss, including number 19 for Aaron Judge... Somerset fell 8-7 to Akron. Tyler Hardman homered twice and Spencer Jones walked twice in his return off the Injured List... Hudson Valley was shut out 4-0 by Wilmington. Josh Grosz struck out six over seven in the loss... Tampa knocked off Fort Myers 9-3. Five players drove in at least one run, paced by a two-RBI game by Dillon Lewis.







International League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.