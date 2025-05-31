Baseball Giveaway, 'Play Catch on the Field' for Bisons' Father's Day Game, June 15

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

What better place to take dad on his special day than the ballpark?! The Bisons are hosting the Columbus Clippers on Father's Day, Sunday, June 15 with a fun-filled afternoon for dad and the whole family planned at Sahlen Field... with a pregame giveaway and a very special activity on the field postgame.

Father's Day at the Ballpark presented by ECMC will include a Bisons Logo Baseball Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (12pm). Be sure to bring your mitt and hang onto that baseball because we'll also host a special postgame Play Catch With Dad on the Field following what we hope is a Bisons win! As a WNY Immediate Care Funday Sunday, the afternoon will also include a pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet, special activities for kids and of course, and Kids Run the Bases postgame, presented by Platter's Chocolates! Tickets/Father's Day Family Pack

Purchase your Father's Day tickets now and SAVE NEARLY 20% ($4.00) on every single-game ticket you purchase in advance of June 15. Or, take your savings even further AND get something special for dad with our Father's Day Family Ticket Pack. For only $109, you can get 4 game tickets, 4 Sahlen's Hot Dogs/Soda Vouchers and an 18" 'Happy Father's Day' Mini Bat! Plus, additional discounted tickets/food can be added to any base pack for larger families.

Celebrate everything Dad does for the family on June 15 with Father's Day at the ballpark, presented by ECMC.







