RailRiders Blank Worcester

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Worcester Red Sox 3-0 Saturday night at PNC Field. Four different RailRiders pitchers helped secure Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's seventh shutout of the year and second win in a row against the WooSox.

RailRiders starter Allan Winans allowed his first hit of the game in the third but retired #1 MLB Prospect Roman Anthony and MLB Rehabber Romy González to hold the Red Sox scoreless through three.

The RailRiders took advantage in the home half of the third. Dominic Smith lifted a four-seam fastball over the right field wall off Worcester's Tyler Uberstine for a 1-0 edge. The solo shot was Smith's seventh homer of May and his eighth of the season.

With two outs in the fifth, Winans allowed a walk and a single but retired González for a second time to close a frame, ending the threat.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead in the bottom of the inning. Jake Gatewood walked, and Jesús Rodríguez doubled to start the offense. Smith registered his second RBI of the game, plating Gatewood on a sacrifice fly to put the RailRiders ahead two. Rodríguez crossed on an Alex Jackson base hit for a 3-0 margin.

Worcester loaded the bases in the seventh, but RailRiders reliever Wilking Rodríguez preserved the shutout, striking out Vaughn Grissom to close the frame.

The Red Sox brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the eighth, loading the bases for the second consecutive inning. RailRiders reliever Colten Brewer came on in relief, retiring the next two batters to leave three stranded and keep the game a three-run contest.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Worcester brought the tying run to the dish, but Brewer closed the door to complete the shutout.

Winans (4-0) tossed 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing three hits, throwing 72 pitches and 52 strikes in the victory. Brewer pitched 1.2 frames to record the save. Uberstine (0-1) pitched 5.1 innings, surrendering three runs on five hits in the loss.

The RailRiders continue their series with Worcester on Sunday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Carlos Carrasco to the mound. Worcester has not announced their starter. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

25-28







