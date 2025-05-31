Barco Stifles Sounds as Indy's Offense Explodes for Eight Runs

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians scored a run in four of the first five frames, including a four-run third, to take Saturday night's contest against the Nashville Sounds at Victory Field, 8-4, and clinch their fourth consecutive series win at home.

The win improved the Indians (31-23) home winning percentage in May to .824 (14-3), which matches April 2013 for their highest winning percentage and most wins at home in a month since 2005. Additionally, their .741 winning percentage (20-7) at home so far this season only trails 2013 (.759, 22-7) for their highest mark through May.

The Indians jumped on top in the first, stringing together a walk and a pair of singles to open the scoring. They broke the game wide open in the third, managing four walks, a hit-by-pitch and a pair of RBI on a single from Brett Sullivan and a groundout to cap a four-run third and chase Nashville starter Jacob Misiorowski (3-2). Indy added another insurance run in each of the next two innings as Matt Fraizer slugged his second homer of the season in the fourth and Alika Williams cashed in on a Liover Peguero double with an RBI single in the fifth. Indy's scoring came to a close in the seventh when Mike Jarvis singled and stole second to set up Brett Sullivan for his second RBI single of the night.

Nashville (32-23) could not manage a run off of Hunter Barco (1-0), who allowed one hit and struck out seven across 3.0 innings, becoming the first Indians starter to strike out seven or more across 3.0 or fewer scoreless innings since at least 2005. Nashville worked their way back into the game with a run in the fourth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth, but they couldn't overcome Indy's early offense.

Fraizer powered Indianapolis' offense, adding on a double, two walks, two stolen bases and a trio of runs scored to his solo homer. He's recorded a hit in five of his last six games, including an active four game hitting streak, and is hitting .350 with three extra-base hits, three RBI and a 1.050 OPS in that span.

Indianapolis and Nashville conclude their six-game set with a Sunday matinee from Victory Field at 1:35 PM. Indy has yet to name starter for Sunday while Nashville will send southpaw Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 5.98) to the mound for the second time this series after he took the win in Wednesday night's contest.







