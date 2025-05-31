Memphis Snags Second Series Victory of Road Trip with Win at Durham

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed game five of a six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) by a 9-8 final score on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham.

Shortstop Cesar Prieto smacked a pair of home runs and drove in five runs in an explosive performance on Saturday night. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, three runs scored and a walk. Third baseman Thomas Saggese smacked four hits and tallied two RBIs in the win.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews made his first appearance since being activated from the Injured List in the win. The left-handed pitcher allowed two runs on two hits, walked three and struck out three in 2.2 innings pitched. Right-handed reliever Andre Granillo added 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball with three strikeouts to lower his ERA to a team-best 1.35 on the season.

Ryan Shreve (2-0) did not allow a hit in 2.1 innings of relief behind Mathews. The right-handed pitcher allowed one walk and struck out two. Riley O'brien (S, 2) slammed the door with the tying run at third in the ninth inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 3 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

