Memphis Snags Second Series Victory of Road Trip with Win at Durham
May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed game five of a six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) by a 9-8 final score on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham.
Shortstop Cesar Prieto smacked a pair of home runs and drove in five runs in an explosive performance on Saturday night. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, three runs scored and a walk. Third baseman Thomas Saggese smacked four hits and tallied two RBIs in the win.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews made his first appearance since being activated from the Injured List in the win. The left-handed pitcher allowed two runs on two hits, walked three and struck out three in 2.2 innings pitched. Right-handed reliever Andre Granillo added 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball with three strikeouts to lower his ERA to a team-best 1.35 on the season.
Ryan Shreve (2-0) did not allow a hit in 2.1 innings of relief behind Mathews. The right-handed pitcher allowed one walk and struck out two. Riley O'brien (S, 2) slammed the door with the tying run at third in the ninth inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 3 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from May 31, 2025
- Iowa Falls in Game Five vs. Syracuse - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Battle Back Late But Fall in the End - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Pounces on Iowa Early En Route to 6-4 Mets Victory on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Schnell Walks off Columbus Again, Cocos Locos Make It Six in a Row - Rochester Red Wings
- Bulls' Late Comeback Effort Falls Short in 9-8 Defeat to Redbirds - Durham Bulls
- Slam Stings Bats Again in 7-5 Loss at Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Barco Stifles Sounds as Indy's Offense Explodes for Eight Runs - Indianapolis Indians
- Hens Win Seventh Straight with Yet Another Grand Slam - Toledo Mud Hens
- Memphis Snags Second Series Victory of Road Trip with Win at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Three-Game Win Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Another Tough Loss for the Clippers Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- McCarty Walks off for Bisons in 5-4 Victory over Charlotte - Buffalo Bisons
- Jack Winkler Becomes Fourth Jacksonville Alumnus in Seven Days to Make his Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Batten Homers, Daniel Goes Seven Strong in Stripers' 3-1 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 3-1 to Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Shut out at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Fall 3-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Baseball Giveaway, 'Play Catch on the Field' for Bisons' Father's Day Game, June 15 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Blank Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Drop Both Games in Thursday's Twin Bill - Charlotte Knights
- Baldwin Breaks Late Tie, Knights Top Bisons - Charlotte Knights
- May 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets - Iowa Cubs
- Andrew Hoffmann Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 31, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Fall to RailRiders on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- 'Play Ball Weekend' Free Clinic with Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program Returns on Saturday, June 14 - Buffalo Bisons
- Hernandez Becomes Third Jacksonville Alumnus to Make MLB Debut in Six Days - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Fan Guide to Saturday's Star Wars Night, Episode XVI as Bisons Host Knights - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Snags Second Series Victory of Road Trip with Win at Durham
- Redbirds Sear Bulls with Nine-Run Second Inning in Dominant Win
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for June 3-8 Homestand
- Redbirds Drop Rain Shortened Game at Bulls, End Win Streak
- Siani Lead off Homer Sets Tone in Memphis Win at Durham