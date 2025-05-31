'Pigs' Pitching Punches Out Season-High 16 to Quell Tides
May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Norfolk, Virginia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (38-16) pitching staff punched out 16 hitters, a season-high, holding down the Norfolk Tides (20-33) for 4-2 victory on Friday Night at Harbor Park.
Buddy Kennedy swatted a two-run homer in the third inning, his seventh of the year, to get the scoring started for the 'Pigs. Gabriel Rincones Jr. added an RBI single later in the frame to make it 3-0.
Christian Arroyo blasted his fourth homer of the year in the fifth, a solo shot, to push the lead to 4-0.
Samuel Basallo got the Tides on the board in the bottom half of the frame, drawing a bases loaded walk to force in a run.
Jud Fabian drew the Tides to within two with a solo homer in the eighth, but that was the only run the IronPigs bullpen allowed in 4.1 innings of work.
Devin Sweet (2-1) earned the win in relief, allowing just a walk in 1.1 innings, striking out one. Sweet was followed by Joel Kuhnel (H, 6) who struck out three in a scoreless seventh. Seth Johnson picked up the eighth and punched out two more while Daniel Robert (S, 3) struck out two in a perfect ninth to close it out.
Mick Abel started for the 'Pigs and struck out eight for the second consecutive start, allowing just an unearned run in 4.2 innings.
Cam Weston (1-3) took the loss for the Tides, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks, striking out four.
The IronPigs and Tides continue their series with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 31st. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
International League Stories from May 31, 2025
- Melendez Homers Twice as Chasers Top Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Norfolk Swept By Lehigh Valley In Doubleheader - Norfolk Tides
- 'Pigs' Pitching Punches Out Season-High 16 to Quell Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- IronPigs Sweep Twin Bill to Become First Team to 40 Wins - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rosario, Alfaro Homer in Sounds 8-4 Loss to Indians - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Falls in Game Five vs. Syracuse - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Battle Back Late But Fall in the End - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Pounces on Iowa Early En Route to 6-4 Mets Victory on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Schnell Walks off Columbus Again, Cocos Locos Make It Six in a Row - Rochester Red Wings
- Bulls' Late Comeback Effort Falls Short in 9-8 Defeat to Redbirds - Durham Bulls
- Slam Stings Bats Again in 7-5 Loss at Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Barco Stifles Sounds as Indy's Offense Explodes for Eight Runs - Indianapolis Indians
- Hens Win Seventh Straight with Yet Another Grand Slam - Toledo Mud Hens
- Memphis Snags Second Series Victory of Road Trip with Win at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Three-Game Win Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Another Tough Loss for the Clippers Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- McCarty Walks off for Bisons in 5-4 Victory over Charlotte - Buffalo Bisons
- Jack Winkler Becomes Fourth Jacksonville Alumnus in Seven Days to Make his Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Batten Homers, Daniel Goes Seven Strong in Stripers' 3-1 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 3-1 to Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Shut out at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Fall 3-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Baseball Giveaway, 'Play Catch on the Field' for Bisons' Father's Day Game, June 15 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Blank Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Drop Both Games in Thursday's Twin Bill - Charlotte Knights
- Baldwin Breaks Late Tie, Knights Top Bisons - Charlotte Knights
- May 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets - Iowa Cubs
- Andrew Hoffmann Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 31, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Fall to RailRiders on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- 'Play Ball Weekend' Free Clinic with Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program Returns on Saturday, June 14 - Buffalo Bisons
- Hernandez Becomes Third Jacksonville Alumnus to Make MLB Debut in Six Days - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Fan Guide to Saturday's Star Wars Night, Episode XVI as Bisons Host Knights - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- 'Pigs' Pitching Punches Out Season-High 16 to Quell Tides
- IronPigs Sweep Twin Bill to Become First Team to 40 Wins
- 'Pigs Pitching Punches out Season-High 16 to Quell Tides
- IronPigs and Tides Split Doubleheader on Thursday
- IronPigs and Tides Postponed on Wednesday, May 28th