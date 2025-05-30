'Pigs Pitching Punches out Season-High 16 to Quell Tides
May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Norfolk, Virginia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (38-16) pitching staff punched out 16 hitters, a season-high, holding down the Norfolk Tides (20-33) for 4-2 victory on Friday Night at Harbor Park.
Buddy Kennedy swatted a two-run homer in the third inning, his seventh of the year, to get the scoring started for the 'Pigs. Gabriel Rincones Jr. added an RBI single later in the frame to make it 3-0.
Christian Arroyo blasted his fourth homer of the year in the fifth, a solo shot, to push the lead to 4-0.
Samuel Basallo got the Tides on the board in the bottom half of the frame, drawing a bases loaded walk to force in a run.
Jud Fabian drew the Tides to within two with a solo homer in the eighth, but that was the only run the IronPigs bullpen allowed in 4.1 innings of work.
Devin Sweet (2-1) earned the win in relief, allowing just a walk in 1.1 innings, striking out one. Sweet was followed by Joel Kuhnel (H, 6) who struck out three in a scoreless seventh. Seth Johnson picked up the eighth and punched out two more while Daniel Robert (S, 3) struck out two in a perfect ninth to close it out.
Mick Abel started for the 'Pigs and struck out eight for the second consecutive start, allowing just an unearned run in 4.2 innings.
Cam Weston (1-3) took the loss for the Tides, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks, striking out four.
The IronPigs and Tides continue their series with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 31st. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m.
