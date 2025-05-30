Storm Chasers Fall Short in Back-And-Forth Loss to Saints

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a third straight game to the St. Paul Saints Friday night, a back-and-forth effort that resulted in a 9-7 final score.

Right-handed starter Chandler Champlain gave up an early run that put St. Paul ahead, 1-0, though he retired the next three to end the inning.

Omaha quickly matched the Saints at 1-1 after Tyler Tolbert reached on an error and stole second base. Cavan Biggio followed with an RBI single to plate Tolbert. Jac Caglianone launched his first home run at Werner Park, a 441-foot, 2-run shot that jumped off the bat at 108 mph, making the score 3-1 in favor of the Storm Chasers

After the 1st inning, Champlain threw two straight scoreless frames, earning his first and only 1-2-3 inning of the night. The Saints scored three in the top of the fourth for a 4-3 lead, but Champlain followed with a scoreless inning in the fifth and wound up with a no-decision in the game.

The Storm Chasers aptly responded to the St. Paul runs in the fourth with a two-out rally that plated 3 runners and put Omaha ahead 6-4. Tyler Gentry was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Diego Castillo homered for the first time since joining The Storm Chasers, a 2-run blast that scored Gentry. Brian O'Keefe singled and stole second, scoring after a Nick Pratto RBI single.

Brandon Johnson relieved Champlain in the top of the 6th. He began the inning with a walk and a pop-out. A double scored the baserunner and the Saints added a run, closing Omaha's lead to 6-5.

In the top of the 7th, Johnson induced Omaha's second double play ball of the night, throwing a scoreless inning in the top half of the frame. In the bottom half, Caglianone walked and a single from Gentry advanced him to third. A wild pitch scored Caglianone to extend Omaha's lead to 7-5.

Junior Fernández took the mound for Johnson in the 8th and St. Paul plated three runs on a double, error, triple and single to take an 8-7 lead. Fernández was relieved by Trevor Richards in the 9th and the Saints added one more with back-to-back-to-back singles that plated a run for a 9-7 score.

Omaha made a final attempt at the win in the 9th but came up short. Caglianone and Devanney hit back-to-back singles to open the inning, with Caglianone advancing to 3rd on Devanney's. A sacrifice fly from Gentry scored Caglianone, narrowing the deficit to 9-8, a score that held up to be final.

Biggio finished the night 2-5 with a double and Caglianone went 2-4 with a home run.

Omaha returns to action Saturday night against St. Paul. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park.







International League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.