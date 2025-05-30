I-Cubs Bounced Back in Win Against Mets 8-5
May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs bounced back in Friday night's victory against the Syracuse Mets 8-5 as Jonathon Long took charge with two homers on the night.
Iowa jumped out to an early 2-0 lead as Chase Strumpf drew a walk with bases loaded and Dixon Machado hit a sac fly into center field to drive home another run.
The Mets immediately answered with three runs in the top of the third inning off a single and a double which gave Syracuse the lead 3-2. Jonathon Long crushed his seventh homer of the season, one of two homers on the night, as the score was all tied up.
In the following inning, Kevin Alcántara crushed his sixth homer of the season to center field and regained the lead 4-3. Then, in the bottom of the fourth inning Moisés Ballesteros singled in two more runs as the lead was 6-3 in favor of Iowa.
Syracuse added another run in the top of the fifth inning as the lead was still in favor of Iowa 6-4. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Long and Carlos Pérez both crushed back-to-back homers as the lead grew to 8-4 Iowa.
The Mets added another run in the top of the ninth inning but Iowa's pitching staff shut them down and took the win 8-5.
The Iowa Cubs continue this six-game series against the Syracuse Mets on Saturday, May 31 as first pitch is slated for 6:08 p.m. CT.
##CUBS##
International League Stories from May 30, 2025
- Storm Chasers Fall Short in Back-And-Forth Loss to Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Take Late Lead Can't Hang on in 5-4 Loss to Indians - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Storm Back to Walk-off Clippers, 10-9 - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Bounced Back in Win Against Mets 8-5 - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Come Back Late, Ride Alvarez' Five RBI Night to 9-8 Win Over Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Allow 13 Runs, Drop Series with Mud Hens - Louisville Bats
- McCann's Monster Night Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Fraizer Flips Sounds Script for Indians Comeback Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Explosive Sixth Gives Mud Hens 13-4 Victory over Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Allow 13 Runs, Drop Series with Mud Hens - Louisville Bats
- Clippers See Come-From-Behind Effort Fall Short - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Holds off Gwinnett, Wins Fourth Straight - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 'Pigs Pitching Punches out Season-High 16 to Quell Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Strong Start Not Enough in Bisons 5-3 Loss to Charlotte - Buffalo Bisons
- Redbirds Best Bulls 12-2 - Durham Bulls
- Redbirds Sear Bulls with Nine-Run Second Inning in Dominant Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Fabian Homers In Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- May 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets - Iowa Cubs
- Drake Fellows Named Indians May Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 30, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Cooper DeJean All-Star Charity Softball Adds Dallas Clark, DeVonta Smith and More to Rosters for June 1 Game - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for June 3-8 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Community Nights Kick off Sunday, June 1 at Werner Park - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 30 vs. Columbus - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Broadcaster Kornberg Earns MLB Call-Up - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Storm Chasers Fall 3-1, Saints Takes Series Lead - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Cubs Stories
- I-Cubs Bounced Back in Win Against Mets 8-5
- May 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets
- Cooper DeJean All-Star Charity Softball Adds Dallas Clark, DeVonta Smith and More to Rosters for June 1 Game
- I-Cubs Go Down for Third Straight Game against Mets 12-3
- May 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets