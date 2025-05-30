I-Cubs Bounced Back in Win Against Mets 8-5

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs bounced back in Friday night's victory against the Syracuse Mets 8-5 as Jonathon Long took charge with two homers on the night.

Iowa jumped out to an early 2-0 lead as Chase Strumpf drew a walk with bases loaded and Dixon Machado hit a sac fly into center field to drive home another run.

The Mets immediately answered with three runs in the top of the third inning off a single and a double which gave Syracuse the lead 3-2. Jonathon Long crushed his seventh homer of the season, one of two homers on the night, as the score was all tied up.

In the following inning, Kevin Alcántara crushed his sixth homer of the season to center field and regained the lead 4-3. Then, in the bottom of the fourth inning Moisés Ballesteros singled in two more runs as the lead was 6-3 in favor of Iowa.

Syracuse added another run in the top of the fifth inning as the lead was still in favor of Iowa 6-4. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Long and Carlos Pérez both crushed back-to-back homers as the lead grew to 8-4 Iowa.

The Mets added another run in the top of the ninth inning but Iowa's pitching staff shut them down and took the win 8-5.

The Iowa Cubs continue this six-game series against the Syracuse Mets on Saturday, May 31 as first pitch is slated for 6:08 p.m. CT.

