Fraizer Flips Sounds Script for Indians Comeback Win
May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Matt Fraizer's go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning propelled the Indianapolis Indians to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Nashville Sounds on Friday night at Victory Field.
Trailing, 4-3, entering the eighth inning, the Indians (30-23) rallied for a pair of runs to reclaim the lead. After Craig Yoho (L, 2-1) recorded the first two outs of the inning, Brett Sullivan sparked the comeback with a walk and steal of second base. Tsung-Che Cheng knotted the game, 4-4, with an RBI single to bring home Sullivan and subsequently advanced to second base on a fielding error by Eddie Rosario. Fraizer then blooped a ball into left-center to plate Cheng and put the Indians ahead, 5-4.
Indianapolis opened the game with a trio of unanswered runs for an early advantage over the Sounds (32-22). Fraizer scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, DJ Stewart socked a solo homer in the fourth and Nick Yorke doubled home a run in the fifth frame.
Nashville chipped away with a run in the sixth inning and Jorge Alfaro delivered them a 4-3 advantage with a three-run, go-ahead homer off Burch Smith (W, 1-0) in the eighth frame. Indy stormed back against Craig Yoho (L, 2-1) in the bottom half of the inning on Cheng's single and Fraizer's go-ahead hit.
Kyle Nicolas (S, 2) pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to seal victory for the Indians. Starter Bubba Chandler tossed 5.0 shutout innings in the win, allowing just four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.
The six-game set against Nashville continues tomorrow at 6:35 PM. No starting pitcher has been announced for Indianapolis, while Sounds right-hander Jacob Misiorowski (3-1, 1.60) is set to make his second start of the series.
