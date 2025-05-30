May 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (27-24) vs. SYRACUSE METS (25-29)

Friday, May 30 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, Iowa

RHP Will Sanders (Triple-A Debut) vs. RHP Justin Hagenman (0-2, 7.71)

FRIDAY FIREWORKS: The Iowa Cubs will take on the Syracuse Mets in the fourth of a six-game series... Will Sanders is slated to make his Triple-A debut with the I-Cubs...Syracuse will start Justin Hagenman will make his 10th start for Syracuse tonight.

A NEW DAY: The Iowa Cubs fell to Syracuse last night by a 12-3 score... Kenta Maeda worked 1.0 inning and allowed nine runs on seven hits with two strikeouts... Greg Allen tallied the lone multi-hit game for the I-Cubs going 2-for-2... Kevin Alcántara tallied two RBI in the loss.

WELCOME, WILL!: Right-handed pitcher Will Sanders officially joined the Iowa Cubs prior to last night's game from Double-A Knoxville and will start tonight...Sanders, 23, made nine starts with Knoxville this season and went 3-2 with a 2.64 ERA (13 ER in 44.1 IP) with 44 strikeouts and just eight walks...at the time of his promotion, he ranked among Southern League leaders in WHIP (3rd, 1.04), ERA (4th) and strikeouts (9th)...he was the Cubs' Cubs' fourth round selection in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft (113th overall) out of the University of South Carolina.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long is batting .341 (31-for-91) with four home runs and 22 RBI in 24 May games...Long ranks among International League leaders in batting average (2nd, .343), hits (T-2nd, 61), total bases (T-4th, 93), RBI (T-6th, 37), slugging percentage (7th, .522), OPS (8th, .935) and on-base percentage (10th, .413)...on May 22-23, Long homered in back-to-back games for the fifth time in his career and first since Aug. 29-30, 2024 with Double-A Knoxville...he became the sixth I-Cub to homer in back-to-back games this season and first since Chase Strumpf on May 16-17.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin has gone 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA (4 ER in 22.1 IP) with 34 strikeouts in 15 outings this season...Riley has not allowed a run in his last 10 appearances (16.1 IP) since April 18...among International League pitchers who have thrown at least 20.0 innings, his ERA ranks seventh.

THE GAUNTLET: Iowa has played 29 of their 50 games this season (58%) against teams that are above .500...they have gone 18-11 (62%) vs. such teams this season which is the best record against teams that are above .500.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CONNOR: Iowa Cubs Strength and Conditioning coach Connor Rooney celebrates his birthday today...he shares this date of birthday with 12-time All-Star and former Iowa Cub Manny Ramírez as well as All-Star pitcher Zack Wheeler ...in addition, he shares a birthday with CeeLo Green and Tom Morello.

VS. SYRACUSE: Iowa and Syracuse will face off just once this season in a six-game series this week...both teams met in 2024...Iowa lost four of six games played in Syracuse last year.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Outfielder and Cubs' No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin hit the second leadoff of the season for Iowa Friday night (last - 5/15, Matt Shaw)...Franklin also tallied a career-high five RBI last Thursday...it is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...the four hits also marked a career high...since May 11, Franklin is batting .392 (20-for-51) with nine extra-base hits and seven RBI...his 32 walks also rank tied for fourth in the International League this season.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being in fifth place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs (+50) have the second-best run differential in the division behind Nashville (+53)...the two teams are ahead of next best Memphis (+24)...just two other teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the entire International League, Lehigh Valley (+98) and Durham (+55).

