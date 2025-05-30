Chasers Community Nights Kick off Sunday, June 1 at Werner Park

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are proud to partner with Leonard Management McDonald's for six Community Nights during the 2025 season, beginning on Sunday, June 1, to celebrate the communities that make up the greater Omaha area.

New in 2025 is Lincoln Community Night, with Bellevue, La Vista/Ralson, Elkhorn/Gretna/Millard, Blair/Bennington/Fremont and River City also celebrated this summer at Werner Park.

"Our McDonald's restaurants rely on their communities" said Blake Zogelman of Leonard Management McDonald's. "When you're part of a community, it's important to give back to the communities that support us."

On Leonard Management McDonald's Community Nights, the Storm Chasers invite out to Werner Park fans from each highlighted community, as vouchers for every community night can be picked up at participating sponsors within that community.

"Like our friends at Leonard Management McDonalds's, the Storm Chasers believe that community should be at the heart of everything we do," said Marcus Sabata, Omaha Storm Chasers Vice President of Sales & Service. "The Greater Omaha Area is a place that we are proud to call home, and we look forward to celebrating each community with a special day this summer at Werner Park."

This Sunday, at the inaugural Lincoln Community Night, fans can enjoy highlights including Lou Gehrig Day and Family Funday presented by Nebraska Medicine. This Sunday's Family Funday will feature free airbrush tattoos for kids. After the game, kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases, courtesy of the YMCA of Greater Omaha. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. CT in the series finale with the St. Paul Saints.

Leonard Management McDonald's presents six community nights on the following dates:

Sunday, June 1 - Lincoln Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, June 8 - Bellevue Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, June 22 - La Vista & Ralston Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, August 3 - Elkhorn, Gretna, & Millard Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, August 17 - Blair, Bennington, & Fremont Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, August 31 - River City Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)







