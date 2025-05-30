Fabian Homers In Tides Loss

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (20-33) fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (38-16), 4-2, on Friday night at Harbor Park. The series falls to 2-1 in Lehigh Valley's favor entering Saturday's doubleheader.

Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg continued their MLB Rehab assignment with Norfolk. Cowser went 1-for-2 with two walks, while playing his first game in left field and batted leadoff. Westburg went 2-for-3 on the day with a double and saw his first action in the field at third base. He exited the game in the seventh inning and was defensively replaced by Livan Soto.

Norfolk scored their first run in the fifth, when Samuel Basallo drew a walk with the bases loaded after a nine-pitch plate appearance. Jud Fabian blasted his 10th home run of the season in the eighth inning. He finished 2-for-4 on the night.

Lehigh Valley, who remains in first place in the International League, scored enough runs in the third inning with three runs. That was highlighted by a two-run homer by Buddy Kennedy. One more run would tally for the IronPigs on a solo home run by Christian Arroyo in the fifth inning, which helped lead them to their 4-2 victory.

The Tides will play two games tomorrow night. Game one is scheduled for 4:05 pm, with LHP Trevor Rogers (0-2, 8.10) as the probable for Norfolk while RHP Kyle Tyler (5-2, 3.35) is scheduled for Lehigh Valley. Both teams have not announced a probable for game two, with both teams expected to have a bullpen day.







