Batten Homers, Daniel Goes Seven Strong in Stripers' 3-1 Win
May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Matthew Batten's two-run home run in the second inning backed 7.0 one-run frames from Davis Daniel as the Gwinnett Stripers (22-34) found their winning ways with a 3-1 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (34-22) on Saturday night at Coolray Field. The win snapped Gwinnett's eight-game losing streak.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers jumped in front thanks to Batten, who snuck his two-run homer (4) over the left field wall for a 2-0 lead in the second. Jacksonville cut that lead in half on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Graham Pauley in the fourth. With the bases loaded for Gwinnett in the fifth, Carlos Rodriguez delivered with a bloop single to stretch the lead to 3-1. That was all the Stripers needed as the game ended with four scoreless innings from both sides.
Key Contributors: Batten (1-for-2, homer, 2 RBIs) produced the big swing for Gwinnett. Daniel (W, 3-3) was stellar with a season-high 7.0 innings of work as he allowed just four hits and one earned run while striking out five batters. Enoli Paredes (H, 2) and Wander Suero (S, 6) each followed with a scoreless inning to close out the victory. Additionally in the bottom of the lineup, Sandy Leon (2-for-3) and Conner Capel (2-for-3) each added multi-hit games.
Noteworthy: Daniel's 7.0 innings marked the longest outing by a Stripers starter this season. He threw just 72 pitches to record his third quality start. The win not only snapped an eight-game losing streak for Gwinnett overall but also ended the Stripers' 13-game losing streak against Jacksonville that dated back to September 20, 2024.
Next Game (Sunday, June 1): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. It's Princess & Pirate Day, as well as COUNTRY Financial Sunday Funday with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Live Video Broadcast: Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV.
