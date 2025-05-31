WooSox Shut out at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Fall 3-0

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, P.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (27-28) were shut out for the second time this season, falling 3-0 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-28) on Saturday afternoon at PNC Field.

Zach Penrod got the start as an opener for the WooSox, his second appearance since being activated off the injured list. The left-hander faced four batters and threw 22 pitches, striking out two and walking two before being lifted from the game.

Zack Kelly came on in relief to finish the first inning-he walked one, but induced a flyout from Braden Shewmake to end the frame.

Working as a bulk reliever after Kelly, Tyler Uberstine posted the following line in his third game with Worcester: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K. Over 15.1 Triple-A innings, Uberstine now has a 3.52 ERA.

Romy Gonzalez started at first base, playing five innings in the field and going 0-for-3 with three groundouts.

In the third, Dominic Smith lined a solo shot down the right field line, a 342-foot homer that just scraped over the wall to open the scoring.

Two innings later, SWB put runners on second and third for Smith, who delivered a sac-fly for his second RBI of the day. Alex Jackson was next, and he drove home one on a single and an error in left, extending the home team's lead to 3-0.

In the eighth, the WooSox loaded the bases with two outs for Roman Anthony. In a 1-1 count, Anthony blasted a fly ball to dead center-it left the bat at 107 miles-per-hour, went 399 feet and fell into Ismael Munguia's glove, ending the inning.

Wyatt Olds tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but Worcester stranded a season-high 14 runners on base, including two in the ninth.

The WooSox conclude their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, affiliate of the New York Yankees. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.







