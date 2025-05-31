WooSox Fall to RailRiders on Friday Night

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







MOOSIC, PA - After winning back-to-back one-run games, the Worcester Red Sox (27-27) dropped a two-run decision to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-28), a 3-1 final on Friday night at PNC Field.

After seven scoreless innings, Nate Eaton drew a lead-off walk in the top of the eighth. He advanced to third on a single from Ryan Noda. With two outs in the inning, Yasmani Grandal drilled a single into right to score Eaton and give the WooSox their lone run.

Grandal finished the night 3-for-4, his first three-hit game of the season.

After the first three RailRiders reached in the bottom of the eighth, Alex Jackson lined a bases-clearing double into the left-center field gap to put the RailRiders on top 3-1.

Cooper Criswell made his sixth Triple-A start, and the right-hander hurled five scoreless innings. Criswell allowed two singles and two walks, and he struck out six.

Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre have split the first four games of the series.

The WooSox continue their six-game series against the RailRiders tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. On the mound, left-hander Zach Penrod is scheduled to open the game for the WooSox, and he will be followed by right-hander Tyler Uberstine. Right-hander Allan Winans is set to toe the rubber for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Radio coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.