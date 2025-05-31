Saints Three-Game Win Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Storm Chasers
May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The St. Paul Saints and Omaha Storm Chasers entered play on Saturday night tied for the second most home runs in the International League with 63. The Saints extended their home run streak to eight consecutive games, but the Storm Chasers hit three long balls. That cost the Saints in a 5-2 loss at Werner Park.
For the second straight game and third time in the series the Storm Chasers got on the board in the first. Leadoff hitter Tyler Tolbert doubled to the right field corner on the first pitch of the inning. Tolbert took third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice pop up to shallow left-center by Jac Caglianone giving the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead.
The Saints made it a season-tying high eight straight games with a home run in the fourth. After a leadoff walk to Edouard Julien, Ryan Fitzgerald crushed a one out, two-run homer to right, his fifth of the season, putting the Saints up 2-1. Fitzgerald finished the night 2-4 with a double, home run, two RBI, and a run scored.
The Storm Chasers delivered a two-run home run of their own in the bottom of the inning. Cam Devanney led off with an infield single to third and that was followed by a two-run homer to straightaway center by MJ Melendez, his first of the night and fifth of the season, putting the Storm Chasers back up 3-2.
Diego Castillo led off the fifth for the Storm Chasers with a solo homer to right, his third of the season, making it 4-2.
The Storm Chasers hit their third home run of the game and the second from Melendez as he led off the eighth with a solo shot to left, his sixth of the season, increasing the lead to 5-2.
The Saints finished the month of May 15-12.
The two teams play the finale of the six-game series on Sunday evening at Werner Park at 5:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Travis Adams (3-1, 3.20) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Rich Hill (NR). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
