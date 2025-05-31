Syracuse Pounces on Iowa Early En Route to 6-4 Mets Victory on Saturday Night

Des Moines, IA - The Syracuse Mets scored six-runs in the first inning and held off late Iowa Cubs rallies en route to a 6-4 Syracuse win over Iowa on Saturday night at Principal Park. With the victory, the Mets have already secured a series win, taking four of the first five games in this six-game series.

Syracuse (26-30) scored broke the game open right away in the top of the first inning. Gilberto Celestino led off with a single, moved to second base on a wild pitch, and Celestino scored on a Drew Gilbert double to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Ronny Mauricio then singled, and David Villar walked to load the bases. Jon Singleton followed with a bases-clearing double that gave Syracuse a 4-0 advantage. Hayden Senger was then hit by a pitch, and after Donovan Walton flied out, Luke Ritter doubled, scoring Singleton and Senger to make it a 6-0 ballgame.

Iowa (28-25) scored its first run in the bottom of the third. Greg Allen led off with a walk. Two batters later, Moises Ballesteros doubled, scoring Allen to trim the Syracuse deficit to five, 6-1.

The Cubs added another run in the fifth. With one out, Allen doubled. Owen Caissie followed with a double that brought home Allen to make it a 6-2 game.

Those were the only two runs allowed by Syracuse starting pitcher Brandon Sproat. The right-hander allowed four hits and five walks but struck out three batters and only allowed those two runs while stranding six Cubs runners on base.

Iowa slashed the Syracuse lead in half in the sixth with two powerful swings. Kevin Alcantara and Ben Cowles hit back-to-back home runs over the wall in right-center field that pulled the Cubs within two, 6-4.

Meanwhile, the Mets squandered opportunities to extend their lead. The Mets had 14 baserunners in the last seven innings of the game but left ten runners on base in those innings. For the game, Syracuse went 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Despite the lack of offense after the first inning, Colin Piche pitched a scoreless seventh inning, and Grant Hartwig pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings to secure the win for Syracuse. In the ninth, Iowa had runners at first and second base with one out, but a pop out and a fly out ended the game.

The Mets and Cubs conclude their six-game series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:08 p.m.

