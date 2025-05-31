Syracuse Pounces on Iowa Early En Route to 6-4 Mets Victory on Saturday Night
May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Syracuse Mets scored six-runs in the first inning and held off late Iowa Cubs rallies en route to a 6-4 Syracuse win over Iowa on Saturday night at Principal Park. With the victory, the Mets have already secured a series win, taking four of the first five games in this six-game series.
Syracuse (26-30) scored broke the game open right away in the top of the first inning. Gilberto Celestino led off with a single, moved to second base on a wild pitch, and Celestino scored on a Drew Gilbert double to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Ronny Mauricio then singled, and David Villar walked to load the bases. Jon Singleton followed with a bases-clearing double that gave Syracuse a 4-0 advantage. Hayden Senger was then hit by a pitch, and after Donovan Walton flied out, Luke Ritter doubled, scoring Singleton and Senger to make it a 6-0 ballgame.
Iowa (28-25) scored its first run in the bottom of the third. Greg Allen led off with a walk. Two batters later, Moises Ballesteros doubled, scoring Allen to trim the Syracuse deficit to five, 6-1.
The Cubs added another run in the fifth. With one out, Allen doubled. Owen Caissie followed with a double that brought home Allen to make it a 6-2 game.
Those were the only two runs allowed by Syracuse starting pitcher Brandon Sproat. The right-hander allowed four hits and five walks but struck out three batters and only allowed those two runs while stranding six Cubs runners on base.
Iowa slashed the Syracuse lead in half in the sixth with two powerful swings. Kevin Alcantara and Ben Cowles hit back-to-back home runs over the wall in right-center field that pulled the Cubs within two, 6-4.
Meanwhile, the Mets squandered opportunities to extend their lead. The Mets had 14 baserunners in the last seven innings of the game but left ten runners on base in those innings. For the game, Syracuse went 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position.
Despite the lack of offense after the first inning, Colin Piche pitched a scoreless seventh inning, and Grant Hartwig pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings to secure the win for Syracuse. In the ninth, Iowa had runners at first and second base with one out, but a pop out and a fly out ended the game.
The Mets and Cubs conclude their six-game series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:08 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Jon Singleton at bat for the Syracuse Mets
(Kylie Richelle)
International League Stories from May 31, 2025
- Melendez Homers Twice as Chasers Top Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Norfolk Swept By Lehigh Valley In Doubleheader - Norfolk Tides
- 'Pigs' Pitching Punches Out Season-High 16 to Quell Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- IronPigs Sweep Twin Bill to Become First Team to 40 Wins - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rosario, Alfaro Homer in Sounds 8-4 Loss to Indians - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Falls in Game Five vs. Syracuse - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Battle Back Late But Fall in the End - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Pounces on Iowa Early En Route to 6-4 Mets Victory on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Schnell Walks off Columbus Again, Cocos Locos Make It Six in a Row - Rochester Red Wings
- Bulls' Late Comeback Effort Falls Short in 9-8 Defeat to Redbirds - Durham Bulls
- Slam Stings Bats Again in 7-5 Loss at Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Barco Stifles Sounds as Indy's Offense Explodes for Eight Runs - Indianapolis Indians
- Hens Win Seventh Straight with Yet Another Grand Slam - Toledo Mud Hens
- Memphis Snags Second Series Victory of Road Trip with Win at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Three-Game Win Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Another Tough Loss for the Clippers Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- McCarty Walks off for Bisons in 5-4 Victory over Charlotte - Buffalo Bisons
- Jack Winkler Becomes Fourth Jacksonville Alumnus in Seven Days to Make his Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Batten Homers, Daniel Goes Seven Strong in Stripers' 3-1 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 3-1 to Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Shut out at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Fall 3-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Baseball Giveaway, 'Play Catch on the Field' for Bisons' Father's Day Game, June 15 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Blank Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Drop Both Games in Thursday's Twin Bill - Charlotte Knights
- Baldwin Breaks Late Tie, Knights Top Bisons - Charlotte Knights
- May 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets - Iowa Cubs
- Andrew Hoffmann Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 31, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Fall to RailRiders on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- 'Play Ball Weekend' Free Clinic with Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program Returns on Saturday, June 14 - Buffalo Bisons
- Hernandez Becomes Third Jacksonville Alumnus to Make MLB Debut in Six Days - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Fan Guide to Saturday's Star Wars Night, Episode XVI as Bisons Host Knights - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Pounces on Iowa Early En Route to 6-4 Mets Victory on Saturday Night
- Tidwell Strikes out 11 Batters as Syracuse Blasts Iowa, 12-3, on Thursday Night
- Syracuse Mets Sweep Wednesday Afternoon Doubleheader against Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse and Iowa Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Wednesday at 1:08 p.m. ET
- Mets Fall to Red Wings, 9-5, in 11 Innings on Sunday Night