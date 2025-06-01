Peters Blasts Bulls Past Redbirds 10-5

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Tristan Peters had a career-high four extra base hit game to lead the Durham Bulls past the Memphis Redbirds in the series finale 10-5 at the DBAP on Sunday.

Peters homered twice, doubled twice and drove in four runs for the Bulls (32-25), who salvaged their second game in the six-game set. Carson Williams and Bob Seymour also homered in the victory, with Williams collecting three hits.

Joe Boyle (W, 4-4) earned the victory with five shutout innings against Memphis (31-24), fanning nine while walking one and touching 100 with one fastball. Paul Gervase tossed two scoreless innings, fanning three across the seventh and eighth innings.

How It Happened: The Bulls late-game rally on Saturday fell one run short, but the carryover to Sunday was obvious. The Bulls hammered out 13 hits, 10 of which were extra bases. Peters started the scoring with a second inning solo homer, but the Bulls began to open up the game in the fourth, scoring three times on four consecutive hits. In the sixth, Williams led off with a homer, then back-to-back doubles by Peters and Jamie Westbrook brought in another run. Durham closed out its scoring with four in the sixth thanks to a pair of two-run homers by Seymour and Peters.

Boyle's Back: Joe Boyle tossed five scoreless innings and took over the International League lead in ERA at 1.69. Boyle faced Memphis on Tuesday, but was taken down after two innings and 40 pitches. Boyle's velocity had a slight dip on Tuesday, but returned to its normal levels throughout his 73-pitch effort.

Jankowski Pulled: Rays rehabbing outfielder Travis Jankowski left the game after his third inning at-bat. Jankowski, on the major league injured list with a left groin injury, gingerly ran down the first base line after hitting a grounder in the third. Andrew Stevenson entered to replace him.

What's Next: The Bulls open a six-game set in Jacksonville against the Jumbo Shrimp at Vystar Ballpark on Tuesday night. Ian Seymour (4-3, 3.11) is expected to start the opener. Durham swept the Shrimp six straight at the DBAP in early May.







