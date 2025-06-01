Bisons Drop Series Finale 8-4 to Charlotte

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo N.Y - The Buffalo Bisons concluded their six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights at Sahlen Field with an 8-4 loss on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams started the game strong with their pitching and defense. The Knights were the first to score after shortstop Jacob Amaya recorded an RBI single, scoring Tristan Gray ror a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. With bases loaded, Brooks Baldwin was walked later in the inning earning the Knights their second run of the game and a 2-0 advantage.

Buffalo's offense tried to keep pace, starting in the bottom of the third with a single from Ryan McCarty and Joey Loperfido. However, the team left the bases loaded and still trailed by two after three innings.

The Knights would capitalize on four hits and three walks in the top of the fifth inning for a six-run inning and extend their lead out to 8-0 midway through the game. Amaya drew the first of two bases loaded walks to bring in runs for Charlotte. That was followed up by a Brooks Baldwin three-run triple that made it 7-0 in favor of the Knights. They tacked one more run on with an RBI base hit by Corey Julks for the eight-run advantage.

The Bisons bats started getting some action at the bottom of the fifth. Joey Loperfido hit a double to right field that allowed Josh Rivera to advance to third base following his leadoff single in the inning. He would score one batter later on a Tyler Heineman base hit to get Buffalo on the scoreboard, 8-1. Heineman had two hits in his second game of a Major League injury rehab assignment. The Bisons second run of the inning was a Will Robertson sacrifice fly to center field that scored Loperfido.

Buffalo continued to try and mount a rally in the bottom of the seventh. A base hit by Roberston scored Rivera, and was followed by a sacrifice fly from Orelvis Martinez that scored Yohendrick Pinango. The two runs brought the Bisons within four runs, 8-4 after the seventh.

Buffalo's late rally came up four runs short, despite stellar defense that included a pair of double plays involving Rivera. The Bisons had base runners in each of the last two innings, but were unable to get any closer than their four-run defeat.

The Bisons head to Syracuse to meet the Mets for the first game of a six-game series at NBT Bank Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night. Broadcast coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com begins at 6:15 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







