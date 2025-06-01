I-Cubs Fall Once Again to Dominant Mets 5-4

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the final game of this week's series against the Syracuse Mets 5-4 and took just one game of the six this week.

In the bottom of the first inning, the I-Cubs took the early 2-0 lead as Jonathon Long and Carlos Pérez both drove in runs for the early lead. That was Pérez's first of a three-hit day.

In the top of the third inning, the Mets put up three runs and took the lead 3-2.

Iowa took the lead back for a brief time as Long drilled his ninth homer of the season which gave the I-Cubs the 3-3 tie game.

Pérez hit a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning as the lead grew to 4-3.

But that didn't last long as Syracuse made a two-run comeback starting in the eighth inning with a solo shot then in the ninth inning, the bases were loaded as Jack Neely drew a walk, the team's seventh walk of the game and gave the Mets a 5-4 lead and the win.

With Monday off, the Iowa Cubs will travel to their I-80 rivals, the Omaha Storm Chasers, for a six-game set starting on Tuesday, June 3 and first pitch is slated for a 7:05 p.m CT.







