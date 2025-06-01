Redbirds Wrap up 12-Game Road Trip with Loss at Bulls

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped the finale of a six-game series and 12-game road trip at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) by a 10-5 final score on Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham.

Memphis scored four of its runs with two outs in the ninth inning when shortstop Thomas Saggese and first baseman Luken Baker smacked consecutive two-run singles. Saggese finished the game 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Baker went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (3-1) allowed four runs on six hits, walked one and struck out eight in 4.2 innings pitched. Reliever Gordon Graceffo allowed four runs on three hits in 0.2 innings in his first appearance since the right-handed pitcher was optioned by St. Louis. Oddanier Mosqueda provided the lone scoreless appearance for Memphis pitching and allowed one hit in 1.1 innings pitched.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 3 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.