Indians Defeated by Sounds in Series Finale

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Jack Suwinski launched his seventh Triple-A home run of the season as the Indianapolis Indians fell to the Nashville Sounds in Sunday's series finale at Victory Field, 11-1.

Nashville (33-23) scored in six of nine offensive half innings, highlighted by three runs in the third and eighth frames, en route to the victory. Wes Clarke led the offense with three hits - including a pair of home runs - and four RBI.

The Indians (31-24) broke up a shutout bid with Suwinski's second homer of the series in the bottom of the eighth inning. He and Billy Cook finished the game with two hits apiece, accounting for four of Indy's six total hits.

Nick Dombkowski (L, 1-3) surrendered the first Sounds run in the second inning in a spot-start. Easton McGee (W, 2-0) tossed two scoreless innings in relief of starter Logan Henderson.

The Indians begin a six-game road trip at the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET. Neither team has named a starting pitcher for the series opener.







