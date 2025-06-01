Jacksonville Drops Series Finale at Gwinnett

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp offense struggled again on Sunday in a 4-1 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field.

With the Jumbo Shrimp (34-23) ahead 1-0, Carlos Rodriguez singled against Xzavion Curry (1-1) with two outs in the bottom of the first. James McCann followed by bashing a two-run home run to give the Stripers (23-34) an early advantage.

The score remained that way until the fifth. Eddy Alvarez drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a ground out. He stole third and then scored on a David Fletcher sacrifice fly.

In the sixth, two one-out singles by Rodriguez and McCann and a hit-by-pitch to Jonathan Ornelas loaded the bases. Jason Delay notched an infield single to make it 4-1.

The lone Jacksonville run came in the top of the first. Jakob Marsee led off the game with a triple and scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly from Joe Mack.

The Jumbo Shrimp bullpen combined to work 8.0 innings on Sunday, yielding just two runs.

After Monday's off day, Jacksonville returns to VyStar Ballpark for Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest to begin a series with the Durham Bulls. RHP Eury Pérez (1-0, 2.16 ERA) is scheduled to make a rehab start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Tuesday's game is a Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day, meaning dogs get in free as long as their human companion purchases a ticket. It's also a Stahl-Meyer Two For Tuesday, meaning fans can enjoy two hot dogs for $2. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the first 200 fans at the Main Gate on Georgia St. receive a collapsable dog bowl.







International League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.