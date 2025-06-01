Early Lead Disappears in RailRiders' Series-Ending Setback
June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Worcester Red Sox 7-4 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre held an early four-run lead, but Worcester rallied back to split the series.
The RailRiders opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. With one out, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases off Worcester starter Jose De Leon when a pitch hit Jake Gatewood, and Jesús Rodríguez and Everson Pereira walked. After De Leon was lifted for Wyatt Mills, T.J. Rumfield gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly. Bryan De La Cruz followed, clearing the bases with a 390-foot three-run blast to left-center for a 4-0 advantage.
Worcester did not put a runner in scoring position until the fifth against RailRiders starter Sean Boyle. Yasmani Grandal doubled with two outs, but Boyle punched out Tyler McDonough to keep the Red Sox off the board.
The Red Sox loaded the bases with no one out in the top of the sixth and cut the lead in half when #5 Red Sox Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia singled home two. A sacrifice fly from Ryan Noda pulled the WooSox within one.
The WooSox took the lead in the seventh off RailRiders reliever Scott Effross. After a lead-off walk, McDonough homered to right to give Worcester a 5-4 edge.
In the home half of the frame, Andrew Velazquez walked to represent the tying run. Velazquez then stole second and Rodriguez walked, putting the go-ahead run on first, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not capitalize, stranding two.
Garcia homered in the eighth off Leonardo Pestana, giving Worcester a 6-4 lead. McDonough extended the margin with an RBI base hit, scoring Trayce Thompson to cap the scoring.
De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, extending his on-base streak to 13 games in the loss.
Boyle pitched 5.2 frames, allowing three runs on five hits. Effross (0-1) was charged with a blown save and a loss, tossing one inning, allowing two runs on one hit. Brendan Cellucci (2-1) earned the victory.
The RailRiders travel to St. Paul to take on the Saints on Tuesday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on June 10 to face the Syracuse Mets, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
25-29
