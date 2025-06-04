Walks Hinder RailRiders in Loss at St. Paul
June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 7-5 to the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday evening at CHS Field. The RailRiders had leads of 1-0 and 5-4 but walked ten batters and fell in the second game of this six-game series.
Bryan De La Cruz gave the RailRiders the 1-0 advantage in the top of the first. Jesus Rodriguez singled and advanced to third on a T.J. Rumfield double. De La Cruz's sac fly brought home Rodriguez for the early lead.
The Saints evened the score against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Anthony DeSclafani in the second on an RBI infield single from DeShawn Keirsey, Jr.
St. Paul sent eight to the plate in the bottom of the third, scoring three to take a 4-1 lead. Payton Eeles singled and scored on a double by former RailRider Mickey Gasper, who later scored on a bases loaded walk. Jose Miranda scored on a fielder's choice to push the lead three.
A pair of fifth inning doubles brought Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within two in the top of the fifth. Jake Gatewood led off the inning with a twilight double that Keirsey lost in the sky. Rodriguez doubled in Gatewood to cut the Saints edge to 4-2.
The RailRiders opened the sixth with back-to-back singles by Jose Rojas and Brennen Davis. Braden Shewmake took the first pitch he saw from Jarrett Whorff 354 feet over the high wall in right-center to give the RailRiders a 5-4 lead. The Saints, however, quickly tied the game with a walk, a steal and another RBI double by Gasper.
St. Paul regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth on two bases loaded walks cap the scoring at 7-5 and even the series a one win apiece.
Colten Brewer (0-1) took the loss while Kyle Bischoff (4-0) earned the win. Richard Lovelady retired the RailRiders in order in the ninth for his fourth save.
Erick Leal starts game three of the set in St. Paul for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Saints counter with Marco Raya. First pitch on Thursday night is slated for 8:07 P.M EDT.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 26-30
International League Stories from June 4, 2025
- Seven-Run Seventh Sends Indians to 10-3 Win over Memphis - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Walk Their Way to 7-5 Victory over RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- Walks Hinder RailRiders in Loss at St. Paul - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chasers Fall 4-0, Swept in Doubleheader - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Seven-Run Seventh Dooms Memphis in Loss to Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Eddie Rosario Extends Hitting Streak in Sounds 6-2 Win - Nashville Sounds
- Mud Hens Drop Game Two to Clippers Despite Strong Showing from Bullpen - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jumbo Shrimp Strike Back with 7-4 Win over Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Sweeps Omaha in Split Doubleheader - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers Stifled Again in 6-2 Loss at Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Downs Durham 7-4 - Durham Bulls
- Mets Offense Leads Way to 7-6 Win over Bisons on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Outslugged by Tides in 14-10 Barn Burner - Louisville Bats
- Back-To-Back Wins over the Mud Hens - Columbus Clippers
- Home Run Parade Continues For Norfolk In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Late Rally Comes up One Run Short in Syracuse 7-6 - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Omaha Falls 1-0 to Iowa in Series Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 4, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacob Misiorowski Named Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Drop Second Straight in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Launch Fourth Annual Intentional Walk Week - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Hot Infielder Tanner Schobel Gets First Call up from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- June 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Jac Caglianone Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Announce Signing of Norton Children's "Super Kid" Ben Rhodes to One-Day Contract - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 4 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- Walks Hinder RailRiders in Loss at St. Paul
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 4, 2025
- RailRiders Answer St. Paul Rally to Take Opener
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 3, 2025
- Early Lead Disappears in RailRiders' Series-Ending Setback