Walks Hinder RailRiders in Loss at St. Paul

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 7-5 to the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday evening at CHS Field. The RailRiders had leads of 1-0 and 5-4 but walked ten batters and fell in the second game of this six-game series.

Bryan De La Cruz gave the RailRiders the 1-0 advantage in the top of the first. Jesus Rodriguez singled and advanced to third on a T.J. Rumfield double. De La Cruz's sac fly brought home Rodriguez for the early lead.

The Saints evened the score against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Anthony DeSclafani in the second on an RBI infield single from DeShawn Keirsey, Jr.

St. Paul sent eight to the plate in the bottom of the third, scoring three to take a 4-1 lead. Payton Eeles singled and scored on a double by former RailRider Mickey Gasper, who later scored on a bases loaded walk. Jose Miranda scored on a fielder's choice to push the lead three.

A pair of fifth inning doubles brought Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within two in the top of the fifth. Jake Gatewood led off the inning with a twilight double that Keirsey lost in the sky. Rodriguez doubled in Gatewood to cut the Saints edge to 4-2.

The RailRiders opened the sixth with back-to-back singles by Jose Rojas and Brennen Davis. Braden Shewmake took the first pitch he saw from Jarrett Whorff 354 feet over the high wall in right-center to give the RailRiders a 5-4 lead. The Saints, however, quickly tied the game with a walk, a steal and another RBI double by Gasper.

St. Paul regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth on two bases loaded walks cap the scoring at 7-5 and even the series a one win apiece.

Colten Brewer (0-1) took the loss while Kyle Bischoff (4-0) earned the win. Richard Lovelady retired the RailRiders in order in the ninth for his fourth save.

Erick Leal starts game three of the set in St. Paul for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Saints counter with Marco Raya. First pitch on Thursday night is slated for 8:07 P.M EDT.

