SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 6, 2025

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (27-30) at St. Paul Saints (29-28)

June 6, 2025 | Game 56 | Road Game 30 | CHS Field | First Pitch 8:07 P.M. Eastern

RH Allan Winans (4-0, 0.27) vs. RH Andrew Morris (2-2, 4.15)

Winans: Pitched 5.1 scoreless innings in 5/31 Win vs. WOR with 3 K & 2 BB (3-0 RailRiders)

Morris: Allowed 4 R on 8 H over 5.0 IP with 2 K & 2 BB 5/31 Loss @ OMA (5-2 Storm Chasers)

LAST TIME OUT- ST. PAUL, MN (June 5, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the St. Paul Saints 11-8 on Thursday night at CHS Field. Seven players had at least one hit and six drove in at least one run in a comeback effort.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against Marco Raya, the #6 prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization. T.J. Rumfield singled home Jesus Rodriguez and Everson Pereira scored on a wild pitch for the early edge. St. Paul countered with an eight-batter, five-run second inning against Erick Leal, keyed by back-to-back home runs by Tanner Schobel and Patrick Winkel. The RailRiders answered with their own five-run inning in the fourth, sending all nine hitters to the plate. Ismael Munguia doubled home a pair of runs to cut the deficit to one. With Munguia and Rodriguez on, Jorbit Vivas's opposite-field homer to left gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 7-5 lead. Carson McCusker's two-run homer tied the game at seven in the bottom of the fifth.

In the sixth, the RailRiders tallied three runs off of Ryan Jensen and Jacob Bosiokovic. Jose Rojas plated a run on a groundout for an 8-7 lead and Brennen Davis singled in two more to expand the edge. The Saints capitalized on an error in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to two, but the RailRiders racked one more insurance run in the top of the ninth when Rodriguez doubled in Braden Shewmake.

Effross (1-1) garnered the win, Jayvien Sandridge shut the door for his first save and Jensen (2-3) took the loss.

STELLAR SHOWING- Allan Winans makes his second career appearance against St. Paul tonight. The right-hander struck out seven over five scoreless innings in a no-decision at CHS Field while pitching for Gwinnett in 2023. The season, Winans has allowed three runs, one of which was earned, over 33.1 innings with 39 strikeouts to 11 walks.

STREAKING- Jorbit Vivas rides a five-game hitting streak and an eight-game on-base streak into play tonight; the longest current hitting and on-base streaks by any RailRider.

K DAY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers recorded a season-best 15 strikeouts on Thursday night. Erick Leal struck out five over 4.1 innings, Scott Effross K'd four in an inning and two-thirds, Geoff Hartlieb got three on strikes over two innings and Jayvien Sandridge struck out three in the ninth. The previous season-best was 14, accomplished three different times.

DONTCHAKNOW- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its six-game swing to St. Paul, marking the fourth straight year the RailRiders have played at the Saints. This version of a Twins affiliate has never ventured to Moosic. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 8-12 since 2022 at CHS Field.

POWER SURGE- Braden Shewmake homered in consecutive games for the second time this season, exactly two months to the days since he accomplished the feat at Syracuse. The infielder hit home runs in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday. He also homered in consecutive games on April 3 and 4 at NBT Bank Stadium.

B2B- Brennen Davis and Braden Shewmake went back-to-back in the third inning on Tuesday, marking the third time a RailRiders duo has accomplished the feat this season. Grant Richardson and Andrew Velazquez hit back-to-back home runs on April 5 at Syracuse and Dominic Smith and Everson Pereira did it on May 15 against Toledo.

IN THE MIX- Jorbit Vivas was optioned by the Yankees on Tuesday and reported to the club Thursday having spent the entire month of May with the Yankees. The infielder hit .156 over 22 games for the Yankees with one home run and four runs batted in. Vivas was hitting a team-best .319 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when he was recalled on May 2.

MOORE ACTIVATED- McKinley Moore was reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List on Wednesday. The right-hander has allowed six runs on six hits over eight innings in eight appearances this season.

ACE UP- Cam Schlittler was also promoted from Somerset on Tuesday. The right-hander went 4-5 for the Patriots with a 2.38 ERA, striking out 64 and walking 17 over 53 innings. Schlittler was New York's seventh round pick in 2022 out of Northwestern and is the #10 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline. Schlittler made his Triple-A debut last season. Schlittler is slated to start on Saturday in St. Paul.

BRIDGE AND BACK- Carlos Carrasco was selected to the Yankees active roster on Sunday. The veteran right-hander has made two appearances for the RailRiders after being outrighted by New York on May 8, going 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA, having surrendered seven runs on ten hits over six and a third innings pitched. Carrasco was outrighted earlier in the week and reported on Thursday.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York blanked Cleveland 4-0 on Thursday. Max Fried struck out seven over six innings while Cody Bellinger homered and drove in three in the win... Somerset fell 7-4 at Binghamton. Tyler Hardman and Dylan Jasso homered in the loss... Hudson Valley hammered Aberdeen 11-2. Alexander Vargas and Dillon Lewis both homered and six players drove in at least one run in the victory... Tampa beat Jupiter 6-1. Gage Ziehl struck out six over six in the win.







International League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.